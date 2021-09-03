Film Capacitor Market Size to Increase by $ 339.35 mn during 2021-2025 | Forecasting Strategies for the New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing adoption of EVs and HEVs and increasing investments in R&D will drive the growth of the Film Capacitor Market during 2021-2025. However, increasing number of counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.

The use of film capacitors in renewable energy applications will present several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, technical challenges will hinder growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., NICHICON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Suntan Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., WIMA GmbH & Co. KG, XIAMEN FARATRONIC Co. Ltd., and Yageo Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into polyester film capacitors, polypropylene film capacitors, PTFE film capacitors, and others. The market growth from the capacitors segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Supercapacitor Market - Global supercapacitor market is segmented by Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Energy, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market - Global electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) market is segmented by application (automotive, energy sector, consumer electronics, industrials, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

AC applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DC applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Polyester film capacitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polypropylene film capacitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PTFE film capacitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

NICHICON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Suntan Technology Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

WIMA GmbH & Co. KG

XIAMEN FARATRONIC Co. Ltd.

FARATRONIC Co. Ltd. Yageo Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/film-capacitor-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-film-capacitormarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

