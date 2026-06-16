Filming Begins on Netflix's 'Monsanto,' Inspired by Wisner Baum's Historic Win Against a Global Chemical Giant

Cameras start rolling in Germany this week on the legal drama based on the groundbreaking jury verdict that linked Monsanto's Roundup weed killer to non-Hodgkin lymphoma and helped spark nationwide litigation.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The landmark legal battle that produced the first jury verdict linking Roundup weed killer to cancer is heading to the big screen. Netflix's upcoming legal drama Monsanto has entered production in Germany and will tell the true story of the courtroom fight that pitted California groundskeeper Dewayne "Lee" Johnson and his attorney Brent Wisner against one of the world's largest chemical companies.

"The courthouse is one of the few places where an individual can humble the most powerful, the most controlling organizations in the world. This film highlights what can happen when ordinary people demand accountability and have the opportunity to present their case before a jury."

Starring Jonathan Bailey and Laura Dern, the feature film is inspired by the case Johnson and the trial team at Wisner Baum LLP brought against Monsanto. Bailey stars as Wisner and Dern as Monsanto's chief toxicologist.

"Dewayne Johnson's case showed that one person can stand up to a global corporation and be heard," said Wisner. "We're honored that his story and this important chapter of legal history will now reach audiences around the world."

The Case That Changed the Glyphosate Debate

In 2018, a San Francisco jury found Monsanto liable for failing to warn Johnson about the cancer risks associated with Roundup and awarded him $289.2 million in damages. The verdict, secured by Wisner Baum, marked the first time a jury concluded that Roundup contributed to a plaintiff's cancer.

The case quickly became one of the most closely watched product liability trials in the country. Beyond Johnson's individual claims, the verdict helped pave the way for thousands of similar lawsuits alleging that long-term exposure to glyphosate-based herbicides contributed to the development of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The trial also elevated broader public discussions around pesticide safety, corporate accountability, scientific transparency, and the role juries play in evaluating evidence when public health concerns are at stake.

The Monsanto Papers

The litigation brought public attention to thousands of pages of internal company records, known as the "Monsanto Papers," which revealed ghostwritten studies, efforts to influence regulators, and attacks on independent scientists. The documents, obtained through discovery in the Roundup litigation and made public in 2017, became central evidence in the Johnson trial and the verdicts that followed.

The Monsanto Papers became emblematic of Monsanto's rampant corporate malfeasance and have since been cited in news investigations, books, and documentaries examining the company's decades-long effort to defend its flagship product.

Real-Life Drama Reaches the Screen

Monsanto is directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) from a script he co-wrote with Michael Wisner, Alexandra Duparc, and Ned Benson. Producers include Moritz Borman, Eric Kopeloff, Jon Levin, Philip Schulz-Deyle, Adam McKay, and Kevin Messick. Netflix acquired the rights to the film in a massive deal valued at $34 million.

"The courthouse is one of the few places where an individual can humble the most powerful, the most controlling organizations in the world," said Wisner. "This film highlights what can happen when ordinary people demand accountability and have the opportunity to present their case before a jury."

About Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum is a nationally recognized plaintiffs' law firm with offices across the United States. For decades, the firm has represented individuals harmed by corporate misconduct, dangerous products, environmental exposure, and systemic failures. Wisner Baum is known for its trial experience, investigative rigor, and leadership in complex, high-impact litigation involving some of the world's largest companies. For more information, visit www.wisnerbaum.com.

References

Johnson v. Monsanto Co. Opinion . Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco, No. CGC-16-550128, 10 Aug. 2018; decision modified by Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, 20 July 2020, 52 Cal. App. 5th 434.

. Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco, No. CGC-16-550128, 10 Aug. 2018; decision modified by Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, 20 July 2020, 52 Cal. App. 5th 434. Lawsuit Information Center. "Monsanto Roundup Lawsuit Update." Lawsuit Information Center, May 2025, Lawsuit-Information-Center.com.

"Johnson v. Monsanto Co.: Landmark Roundup Cancer Case." Wisner Baum, wisnerbaum.com/toxic-tort-law/monsanto-roundup-lawsuit/johnson-trial-2018/.

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SOURCE Wisner Baum