Filmmaker Carolyn Jones To Keynote ENA's Emergency Nursing 2019

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending months documenting the extraordinary work of emergency nurses across the country, filmmaker Carolyn Jones will take the stage in September as the keynote speaker at Emergency Nursing 2019 – the Emergency Nurses Association's premier education and networking event.

Jones' and the Carolyn Jones Productions team partnered with ENA on The Emergency Nurse Project, a documentary film scheduled for release in 2020 which celebrates emergency nurses and the impact they have on patients throughout the United States.

Preview clips from the project include an Iowa nurse sharing the emotional lesson she learned about working with the families of patients and a nurse from Kentucky who describes the ongoing epidemic of workplace violence plaguing every emergency department. The clips have received 20,000 views on Facebook in less than a month.

"Carolyn's reputation as a captivating storyteller and her skilled eye for powerful visuals makes the Emergency Nurse Project a compelling way to help build awareness and understanding of who ED nurses are and what they do," ENA President Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN, said. "We are honored to have Carolyn join us at Emergency Nursing 2019 where she will most certainly be welcomed with open arms by thousands of emergency nurses whose collective story is being told in the film."

Jones – known for her work on The American Nurse: Healing America and Defining Hope – said she has been captivated by the wisdom of emergency nurses, who she described as unique and special.

"As our team has traveled the country meeting ED nurses in small communities and big cities, I've truly gained an appreciation for not only the amazing work they do, but the remarkable people they are," Jones said. "The honor of speaking at Emergency Nursing 2019 offers me a wonderful opportunity to share the film's vision and to tell some of my stories from meeting these special nurses."

In addition to her appearance at Emergency Nursing 2019, Jones will be featured in a July episode of the ENA Podcast, which is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Sound Cloud.

Visit The Emergency Nurse Project website or follow @ENAorg on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for news and updates about the film.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 44,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

About Carolyn Jones Productions

Carolyn Jones Productions is best known for producing socially proactive documentary films and photography, using a variety of media tools to create projects that point our attention toward issues of global concern. The team is comprised of award-winning filmmakers led by Executive Producer and Director Carolyn Jones, and including Producer Lisa Frank, Cinematographer Jaka Vinšek and Editors Laura Israel and Chelsea Smith. For more information about Carolyn Jones Productions, visit www.carolynjones.com.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Senior Manager, PR & Communications

847-460-4017

dan.campana@ena.org

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

Related Links

https://www.ena.org

