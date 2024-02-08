Filmmaker Shawn Levy Receives 2024 Helen Keller Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) is pleased to announce filmmaker Shawn Levy will be among those to receive the prestigious Helen Keller Achievement Award, which will be presented during a special evening ceremony on April 18th in Los Angeles.

Filmmaker Shawn Levy

AFB recognizes Levy for his contributions toward breaking down barriers for people with disabilities following the success of his Netflix series All the Light WeCannot See, directed by Levy and produced by his 21 Laps Entertainment. The series was recently nominated for a Golden Globe, Directors Guild award, and Producers Guild award.

"Through the power of storytelling, Levy has shifted the tides of perception imprinted on those with disabilities, creating a world of inclusion both on the screen and behind the scenes," said Eric Bridges, AFB President & CEO. "Levy's casting and direction of Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton in the series not only elevated the art of acting through authentic representation on the screen, but he also touched audiences with a story that echoed the power of the human spirit."

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, the series released last November chronicles the experiences of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a young French woman who is blind and fuels the resistance during the Nazi occupation of France through her radio broadcasts. Levy made an assertive effort to bring genuine authenticity to Leblanc by casting Loberti and Sutton, both blind actors.

"The power of changing perception stood at the heart of Helen Keller's mission," added Bridges. "In this same spirit, Levy is truly a trailblazer for inclusion in the entertainment industry."

Since 1994, the Helen Keller Achievement Award has recognized the finest thought leaders, change-makers, and performing artists committed to carrying on Keller's mission to create a world of full and equal inclusion for people with disabilities. For over 40 years, Helen Keller was AFB's leading ambassador, inspiring millions worldwide as she demonstrated all that can be accomplished through determination and perseverance.

AFB continues to honor Keller's legacy by recognizing exceptional individuals and organizations from industry, education, and the arts who have distinguished themselves in pursuit of expanding possibilities for those who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision. Past honorees include author and advocate Haben Girma, tech leader and entrepreneur Bernard Newcomb, Chef Christine Ha, actor Charlie Cox, and performing artists Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder.

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunities and expands possibilities for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness (JVIB), AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archive, which can be accessed on the AFB website at www.afb.org.

SOURCE American Foundation for the Blind