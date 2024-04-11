Filmocentro Enhances Playout Efficiency with Harmonic's Cloud Solutions

Managed by Totaltel, Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS Delivers Unmatched Efficiency and Reliability in Cloud Playout

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the successful implementation of its cloud-native VOS®360 Media SaaS for Chilean content provider Filmocentro, significantly optimizing playout and primary distribution operations. Partnering closely with Chilean telecommunications supplier Totaltel, Harmonic has enabled Filmocentro to achieve unparalleled efficiency, reliability and flexibility in its workflows.

Harmonic VOS360 Media SaaS

"With Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS, we have streamlined our playout and distribution processes, unlocking greater efficiency and scalability," said Manuel Pardo, chief operating officer at Filmocentro. "The transition from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud was seamless, thanks to Harmonic's video and cloud expertise and Totaltel's managed service implementation. In just 45 days, we were up and running, a remarkable feat in the video industry."

Harmonic's SaaS-based playout and distribution solution not only reduces maintenance costs for Filmocentro, but also future-proofs its operations. Harmonic's VOS360 Media simplifies all stages of media processing and delivery, providing exceptional agility, resiliency, security and scalability on the public cloud.

"Filmocentro's adoption of VOS360 Media SaaS exemplifies how content providers can tap into a variety of distribution paths to drive revenue growth," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "With Harmonic and Totaltel's support, Filmocentro can rapidly launch new video streaming and FAST channels, unlocking additional business opportunities."

Filmocentro's partnership with Harmonic and Totaltel underscores the commitment to innovation and efficiency in the digital media realm, optimizing not just playout but also video distribution. By embracing cloud-native technologies, Filmocentro is well-positioned to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape, delivering high-quality content to its audiences seamlessly.

"We collaborated closely with Harmonic to design a solution that ensures operational efficiency and future-ready adaptability for Filmocentro," said Nicolas Miranda, chief technology officer at Totaltel. "The agility and flexibility of the VOS360 Media platform perfectly align with Filmocentro's evolving needs in the dynamic media landscape."

Harmonic will showcase the latest innovations to its VOS360 Media SaaS platform at the 2024 NAB Show. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at booth W2831, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab-2024/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.