Harmonic VOS Media Software Achieves CNF Certification on Red Hat OpenShift

Red Hat OpenShift CNF Certification Elevates Reliability and Security Capabilities for VOS Media Software Deployments in Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that the company's VOS® Media Software is a validated cloud-native network function (CNF) on the Red Hat OpenShift. Media companies and service providers can now deploy any video streaming and broadcast workflows powered by VOS Media Software with the outstanding reliability, simplified operations, and added security capabilities offered by Red Hat OpenShift.

"As the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift has been widely adopted by major companies for a large range of applications," said Mark Longwell, director, telco and edge alliances, Red Hat. "Collaborating with Harmonic offers the opportunity to fast-track the deployment of containerized applications for the video streaming and broadcast industry."

Red Hat OpenShift is designed to reduce operational overhead, enabling users to more rapidly deploy video streaming and broadcast applications. With Harmonic's VOS Media Software, operators benefit from simpler, more cost-efficient video streaming and broadcast delivery. The software can scale easily from pre-defined starter packages up to customized systems deployed across multiple data centers, translating into substantial cost savings for service providers.

"Harmonic is committed to providing best-of-breed video solutions for our customers' cloud infrastructures, and we share with Red Hat the importance of reliability and security in the evolving video landscape," said Stéphane Cloirec, vice president, video appliances and software product management at Harmonic. "With VOS Media Software validated on Red Hat OpenShift, media service providers benefit from combining cutting-edge video innovation with the best of information technology to achieve unparalleled performance and resiliency."

Harmonic will showcase the latest innovations to its VOS Media Software at the 2024 NAB Show. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at booth W2831, visit www.harmonicinc.com/video-streaming/events/nab-2024 . Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.