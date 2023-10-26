Films BYkids Returns to Public Television with Four New Films by Young Filmmakers beginning November 1 Featuring Emmy Nominee Ashley Judd as Narrator

Fourth season explores war and displacement, mental wellbeing, climate change and sustainable agriculture

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Films BYkids, a collaboration between The WNET Group and the non-profit organization BYkids, pairs accomplished filmmakers with youth from around the world to create short, personal documentaries that encourage understanding about universal issues and help foster empathy and global citizenry. With U.N. Goodwill Ambassador and Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress Ashley Judd returning as series narrator, this fourth season of Films BYkids follows young people from diverse cultures who share their individual experiences with war and displacement, mental health issues, climate change and sustainable agriculture. This new season of the four-part documentary series premieres nationally on public television beginning Wednesday, November 1 ( check local listings ) . The series premieres in the New York Metro area on November 6 on WLIW21 and November 11 at 7 p.m. on THIRTEEN .

"This compelling season of Films BYkids shines a spotlight on the authentic and incredibly powerful stories of young filmmakers," says Sandra Sheppard, executive producer for The WNET Group and director of WNET's Kids' Media and Education. "The films and accompanying resources provide teachers with tools to enrich and expand their students' cross-cultural awareness and understanding."

"These films and their educational materials are designed to inspire a new generation of change makers," said Holly Carter, Founder and Executive Director of BYkids. "Our educational tools help young people understand complex global issues through the shared stories of their peers. Our goal is to make learning more relevant for today's youth while catalyzing empathy, connection and positive change within the classroom and beyond."

In season 4 of Films BYkids, each 30-minute film shares the universal values of courage, perseverance and dignity. "Return Date: Unknown" examines the effects of war and displacement on Ukrainians, "Seeds of Life" explores sustainable farming and the threat to biodiversity in India, and "Beekeeper" addresses mental health issues and building community connections through beekeeping in Kentucky. "Another World is Possible" shines light on climate change and the power of youth climate activism in Germany.

Episode 401: "Return Date: Unknown"

17-year-old Tymur Tsapliienko loves playing basketball and dreams of becoming a pilot, but those dreams have been placed on hold as Tymur is also a refugee who escaped Ukraine when the Russian army invaded his country. Now longing for his friends, his family, his school, and his home, Tymur embarks on a journey from Germany through Poland to see his father, a war journalist who was injured during a Russian offensive. With guidance from film mentor Rom Barnea, Tymur interviews fellow refugees, examining the devastation of war and displacement, the connection between war and fossil fuel dependence, and the ways in which people find solidarity and hope during times of crisis.

Episode 402: "Seeds of Life"

Diya Payal is a 14-year-old from India who loves science, nature, and spending time with her family. While assisting her grandparents on their rural farm in the foothills of the Himalayas during summer holidays, she grew passionate about plants and the importance of plant biodiversity. Mentored by filmmaker Camilla Becket, Diya interviews farmers, visits a community seed bank, and celebrates Hindu traditions with her family. Along the way, she explores how climate change and industrial agriculture are threatening plant species, shines light on sustainable farming, and examines the ways in which food, family, and farming are connected to her spiritual and cultural relationship with the natural world.

Episode 403: "Beekeeper"

15-year-old Keith Griffith III developed an interest in beekeeping at age 11 when both of his parents were incarcerated. To help Keith cope with stress, his uncle taught him how to care for a bee colony, how to harvest honey, and the importance of pollinators for food production and the environment. Now, Keith has become a mental health and environmental advocate and gives workshops and talks in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Guided by filmmaker Evan Mascagni, Keith shines a light on the ways in which bees have taught him about cooperation, community, and emotional wellness.

Episode 404: "Another World is Possible"

20-year-old Helena Marschall is one of Germany's most prominent youth climate activists, having co-created Fridays for Future Germany, a global youth-led climate awareness movement inspired by Greta Thunberg and other young activists after they sat in front of the Swedish parliament to protest the lack of action on the climate crisis. Mentored by filmmaker Anja Baron, Helena documents how she and fellow activists protest a mining company's plan to bulldoze a German village and shares her passion for climate justice and the power of youth activism.

Films BYkids provides online educational materials designed to help teachers engage their students in meaningful conversations about global issues—and inspire them to investigate their own stories. Video-based learning resources for middle and high school classrooms that address topics in history and climate science are aligned with national standards will be included on PBS LearningMedia beginning November 1. The series companion website will also offer streaming video of the four films.

Films BYkids filmmakers are chosen by the Films BYkids team. After creating a list of issues to explore and countries to focus on, they partner with leading nonprofits to help find young people directly affected by those issues who then become both the subject and the director of their own short film. Films BYkids provides each participant with a professional film mentor as well as camera equipment.

