FilmUSA Expands Footprint at Marché du Film with New Riviera Village Pavilion, Doubled Interior Space, and Waterfront Terrace

Growth at Cannes 2026 reflects FilmUSA's expanding national role representing the U.S. screen economy on the global market floor.

CANNES, France, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FilmUSA, the national trade association representing more than 120 U.S. film commissions, will return to the Marché du Film at the Festival de Cannes from May 12 through 21, 2026, with a significantly expanded presence at the new Village International Riviera. The 2026 FilmUSA Pavilion features 100 square meters of interior space plus a 50-square-meter waterfront terrace overlooking the Mediterranean, positioning the U.S. delegation in one of the most visible locations at the international market.

FilmUSA Logo video Speed Speed FilmUSA 2024 pavilion Marché du film

The pavilion's new home and expanded scale arrive as FilmUSA continues to grow nationwide, broadening its membership, deepening its federal advocacy, and strengthening its role as the unified voice of the American production industry on the world stage. With state and city film offices coast to coast, FilmUSA delivers a single front door for international producers, financiers, and distributors seeking to do business in the United States and a coordinated platform for advancing a more competitive American production future.

"The growth of our pavilion mirrors the growth of FilmUSA itself," said Katie Patton Pryor, President of FilmUSA. "A larger footprint at Cannes means more room for the conversations, partnerships, and policy work that strengthen American production. This pavilion is an invitation to every state and city film office back home, to every international partner walking the Croisette, and to every producer thinking about where to make their next film. We have built a bigger room because we believe in a bigger future for American production. The Village International Riviera is our new front door, and it is open to the world.

"As production is reshaped in this global market, we are doubling down, quite literally, on our presence here, because the future of the U.S. screen economy depends on showing up, together, where the world's industry meets." said Tony Armer, Vice President of FilmUSA.

Programming Highlights

FilmUSA's 2026 Marché programming spans state showcases, marquee industry conversations, and nightly networking, anchored by waterfront hospitality on the pavilion's new terrace.

State Days

The pavilion will host a series of dedicated State Days featuring New Mexico Day, Florida Day, and Georgia Day, spotlighting incentives, infrastructure, and recent productions in each region. Dedicated press releases and media advisories for each State Day will follow.

Atonement Roundtable — Cannes Directors' Fortnight

The Dallas Film Commission will host a roundtable conversation tied to Atonement, the feature debut from American director Reed Van Dyk and a 2026 Cannes Directors' Fortnight selection. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Hiam Abbass, and Boyd Holbrook, the Iraqi war veteran drama is eligible for the festival's Caméra d'Or prize for first films. The roundtable will explore the production's creative and economic story and the role of American filmmakers on the global festival stage.

United for Business Networking Reception: Where Production Meets Travel

Presented in partnership with FilmUSA Platinum Partner United Airlines, this networking reception introduces producers, location managers, and studio executives to the United for Business team and its entertainment industry agreements designed to streamline travel for cast, crew, and production teams from early scouting through final wrap. Attendees can register for United for Business accounts on-site. A separate press release will detail the reception.

Nightly Happy Hour Receptions

Every evening of the Marché, the FilmUSA Pavilion will host happy hour receptions on the waterfront terrace: a gathering point for U.S. film commissioners, international buyers, producers, and press to close the day's business under the Riviera sky. Full programming is available at filmusa.org/event/filmusa-at-cannes-2026.

Stage 32 Presents: The Industry Reset - How Independent Films are Getting Made in 2026

The market has shifted and the rules have changed. Cannes Palme d'or nominated producers, filmmakers, and talent break down what's actually selling, how films are getting financed, and what's moving the needle globally. Get real insight into today's film economy - and what it takes to get projects made now.

sHEALed, Q&A New Women's Health Documentary

Produced by Lolli Brands Entertainment and co-produced by JJ Virgin, sHEALed is a powerful, science-driven exploration of women's health across every stage of life from fertility and hormone balance to longevity and post-menopause. Featuring leading experts, the film challenges outdated narratives and delivers forward-thinking insights into modern health, biohacking, and regenerative medicine.

About FilmUSA

FilmUSA is a national 501(c)(6) trade association representing more than 120 state, regional, and city film commissions across the United States. The organization advances federal policy, international market presence, workforce development, and economic strategy for the American screen economy. FilmUSA's annual market and festival presence includes the Marché du Film at Cannes, the Toronto International Film Festival, FOCUS London, and the American Film Market.

2026 FilmUSA Pavilion Partners

The 2026 FilmUSA Pavilion is made possible by the following partners. FilmUSA extends its deep gratitude to each organization for its investment in the U.S. screen economy's presence at Cannes.

DIAMOND PARTNERS

Misfit • Film New Mexico*

PLATINUM PARTNER

United Airlines

GOLD PARTNERS

Unoriginal Films • Georgia Entertainment News • Anntoine Marketing and Design

SILVER PARTNERS

Film Columbus (OH)* • Houston Film Commission (TX)* • Dallas Film Commission (TX)* • Film Baton Rouge (LA)* • Montana Commerce (MT)* • Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission (UT)* • Film Savannah (GA)* • Film Keys (FL)* • Film Florida (FL) • Film Lauderdale (FL)* • Film Tampa Bay (FL)* • Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission (FL)*

BRONZE PARTNERS

Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS, CA) • Portland Events and Film (OR)* • Fort Worth Film Commission (TX)* • Honolulu Film Office (HI)*

*Denotes official film commission office.

filmusa.org/event/filmusa-at-cannes-2026

SOURCE Film USA