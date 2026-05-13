Florida Returns to the Marché du Film with Florida Day at the FilmUSA Pavilion

Statewide delegation marks second consecutive year at Cannes, highlighting Florida incentives, anchoring state's presence in the global production marketplace.

CANNES, France, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's film community will return to the Marché du Film for the second consecutive year with Florida Day, hosted at the FilmUSA Pavilion (#107) in the International Village Riviera. The day-long program brings together a coordinated delegation of Florida film commissions to engage international producers, financiers, and co-production partners during one of the most active windows of the global film market.

Florida Day is presented by Film Florida, the statewide entertainment production association, in partnership with Film Lauderdale, Film Keys, Film Tampa Bay, and the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission. The program follows the delegation's 2025 debut at the FilmUSA Pavilion, which served as Florida's first unified statewide presence at the Marché in recent years.

The day is structured around three anchor moments designed to move from informal relationship-building to substantive market dialogue:

Pastries Under Palm Trees — 10:00 a.m. Morning meet-and-greet with the Florida delegation.

Morning meet-and-greet with the Florida delegation. Producing in Paradise — 2:30 p.m. A panel discussion on Florida's production incentives, infrastructure, and project pipeline.

A panel discussion on Florida's production incentives, infrastructure, and project pipeline. Florida Happy Hour — 4:30 p.m. Networking reception with libations and conversation across the Florida and FilmUSA delegations.

The FilmUSA Pavilion serves as the United States' collective home base at the Marché du Film, hosting 17 U.S. film commissions this year and providing a centralized point of engagement for international producers seeking to film in the United States. Florida's programming within the pavilion reflects a broader trend of state and regional film commissions coordinating their international market presence to compete more effectively for global production.

"Florida Day is about showing up the way our industry deserves — unified, prepared, and ready to do business. The Marché is where the next slate of international productions begins to take shape, and Florida is here to be part of that conversation, showcasing the variety of robust local incentives available in our state."

— John Lux Name, Executive Director, Film Florida

Florida's production sector encompasses feature film, episodic television, commercial, and digital content work across the state, supported by a network of regional film commissions, experienced crew, and varied locations spanning urban, coastal, and natural environments.

Producers, financiers, and press attending the Marché du Film are invited to the FilmUSA Pavilion (#107) on May 15. RSVPs are appreciated but not required at [email protected].

ABOUT FILM FLORIDA

Film Florida is the chief marketing and advocacy organization for Florida's for TV, Film, and Digital Media Industry. The mission is to unite, inspire and innovate to build a more robust and retentive industry in Florida. Film Florida represents all aspects of the screen industry including film commissions, industry, labor, associations and education. The growing membership driven organization provides a network, a platform, and the benefits of playing an active part in solidifying Florida's position as a major entertainment production destination, positive economic development driver and tourism generator. For more information about Film Florida visit FilmFlorida.org.

ABOUT FILMUSA

FilmUSA is a national 501(c)(6) trade association representing more than 120 U.S. film commissions. The FilmUSA Pavilion at the Marché du Film provides a unified American presence at the world's leading film market, supporting international producers, co-production partnerships, and the federal screen economy agenda.

SOURCE Film USA