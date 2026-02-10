FilmUSA to Attend European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival

Hosting Networking Reception and Taking International Meetings

BERLIN, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FilmUSA, the national association of film commissions representing more than 100 film commissions across the United States, will attend the European Film Market (EFM) during the Berlin International Film Festival from February 15–20, 2026.

FilmUSA, will be taking meetings on behalf of the organization to advance international partnerships and promote the United States as a premier destination for film, television, and digital media production. FilmUSA's work centers on supporting economic development, retaining and attracting productions to the U.S., strengthening workforce development pipelines, and advocating for the long-term health of the domestic production ecosystem.

FilmUSA arrives in Berlin following a successful slate of meetings and events at the Sundance Film Festival, continuing its momentum at one of the world's most important global film markets.

As part of its presence at EFM, FilmUSA will host a networking reception on February 16, sponsored by the Florida Keys Film Commission. The reception will bring together international industry leaders, film commissions, and partners for informal networking and relationship-building.

Representing FilmUSA in Berlin:

Tony Armer, Vice President, FilmUSA

FilmUSA members in attendance at the reception and in Berlin:

Bega Metzner, Film Commissioner, Moab to Monument Valley, Utah

In addition to the reception, FilmUSA will be conducting a series of meetings throughout the market to further its mission of developing strategic partnerships that benefit U.S.-based production, infrastructure growth, and workforce initiatives.

Following Berlin, FilmUSA's international and domestic presence continues with its signature pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where FilmUSA will host a large U.S. pavilion featuring nearly a dozen film commissions from across the United States. Additional upcoming appearances include the AFCI Studio Summit in March and the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

FilmUSA encourages industry partners, producers, and stakeholders to stay tuned for additional events and opportunities to connect and discuss collaboration, policy, and partnership strategies that support U.S. business interests in the global film, television, and digital media marketplace. Connect with FilmUSA, [email protected], www.filmusa.org

ABOUT FILMUSA

FilmUSA is the national association of film commissions representing more than 100 film commissions across the United States. The organization advocates for the business of film, television, and digital media production in the U.S., with a focus on economic development, workforce development, and policies that help retain and attract production domestically. FilmUSA works year-round to build partnerships between film commissions, studios, producers, and government stakeholders to strengthen the U.S. production ecosystem and promote the United States as a premier global production destination.

FilmUSA was founded by Katie Pryor, President of FilmUSA, and Tony Armer, Vice President of FilmUSA, and continues to serve as a unified national voice for U.S. film commissions at major domestic and international markets and industry events.

SOURCE Film USA