Filogix Private Lender Gateway launches to connect private lenders with mortgage brokers

Private lenders now have barrier-free access to a wide range of mortgage applications

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filogix, a Finastra company, announced the launch of Filogix Private Lender Gateway, a new portal that connects private lenders to the Filogix Mortgage Marketplace. The solution enables private lenders to conduct business with Filogix's network of over 17,000 mortgage professionals across Canada, without the need for additional technology.

"We are committed to enhancing the experience of our entire mortgage marketplace, including lenders of all sizes and varying technology capabilities," said Jerry Lo, Vice President, Filogix. "With the launch of Filogix Private Lender Gateway, we have removed the barrier to entry for private lenders who do not have the need or means, for a traditional lending platform. With this portal these private lenders can focus on building and growing their business."

Filogix Private Lender Gateway's secure and user-friendly digital portal provides private lenders with a detailed summary of each application. Integration with Google maps enables a fast and efficient evaluation of the property. The portal is available at no cost; there is no subscription fee and private lenders are only charged for the mortgage applications they choose to pursue. Private lenders can then upload commitment letters, receive credit reports and securely store and manage consumer information all within the portal. Filogix Private Lender Gateway is available in both English and French in order to serve the entire Canadian market.

