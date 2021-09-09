FILTEC Demonstrates the Future of Craft Brew Inspection at the Craft Brewers Conference, Booth #824

FILTEC Demonstrates the Future of Craft Brew Inspection at the Craft Brewers Conference 2021, Booth #824 Tweet this

"For craft brewers who are ready to take their fist steps into automation, we are here to help," states FILTEC Product Manager, Christian Beck. "We work closely with many craft brew labels, all of whom face environmental challenges - such as water usage and finding line employees during COVID – and who want to be stronger competitors on a national and even global scale. Our solutions support scalability, reduce waste, and increase efficiency.

FILTEC is also offering a discount to craft brewers who want to add fill level inspection to their lines, as opposed to manual product weighing, which can be inaccurate and costly. Until September 30, 2021, craft brewers can take 15% off the FILTEC X-Ray Fill Level inspection system which can include the INTELLECT smart inspection platform.

"With FILTEC on their lines, craft brewers can rest assured that a perfect can or bottle of beer reaches their customers," states Beck.

To learn more about FILTEC and their Craft Brew offer, visit: https://info.filtec.com/craft-brewers-conference-2021

