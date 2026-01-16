Filterbaby Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion into Target

Award-Winning Skincare Water Filtration Brand Debuts their new Accessible Essential Collection in Target Stores Rolling Out to 1,800+ Locations in January 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterbaby, the award-winning skincare water filtration brand and leader in dermatologist-recommended water filters, today announces its national retail debut at Target. Filterbaby's new Essential Collection is now shoppable in a full chainwide rollout to more than 1,800 Target stores and on Target.com.

The Target launch includes faucet and shower filters, specially crafted for mass retail while maintaining the brand's high standards for skin-safe efficacy, award-winning design and dermatologist backing.

"Our mission has always been to make clean, healthy water more accessible, because better water means better skin," said Xin Shui, Founder and CEO of Filterbaby. "Partnering with Target allows us to reach more households and bring the best dermatologist-approved water filtration to people where they shop every day. We created the Filterbaby Essential Collection to offer a more accessible version of our flagship technology without compromising on what matters: real results, quality, and care."

A New Essential for Skincare Routines Nationwide

Filterbaby is best known for pioneering the link between water quality and skin health. Its filters are trusted by leading dermatologists and developed by skincare experts with over 90 years of combined experience. The brand's faucet and shower filters are lab tested to remove up to 99.9% of chlorine, chloramine, certain heavy metals, microplastics, and over 40+ skin-irritating contaminants, supporting healthier skin and hair from the very first rinse.

The new Essential Collection for Target offers a slightly simplified version of Filterbaby's signature designs, while still using high-quality filtration materials that exceed NSF standards.

FAUCET FILTER ESSENTIAL: $69.99

Colorways: White, Pink, Black

#1 Dermatologist-Recommended Faucet Filter for Skincare*

Removes up to 99.9% of chlorine, chloramine, heavy metals & more**

Clinically tested to support skin hydration, reduce sensitivity, and improve skin barrier function†

Features premium Japanese ultra-filtration & activated carbon

Easy 5-minute install; fits 99% of round aerator tip faucets

SHOWER FILTER ESSENTIAL: $49.99

Colorways: Chrome, Pink, Black

#1 Dermatologist-Recommended Shower Filter for Skin & Hair*

Removes up to 99.9% of chlorine, chloramine, heavy metals & microplastics**

Helps reduce dryness, itchiness, and improve hair shine

Innovative refill system reduces plastic waste by up to 80%†

Quick install; fits all standard showers

Making Clean Water a Daily Beauty Essential

Filterbaby has become a leader in the beauty-meets-wellness space, continuing to lead with education, innovation, and accessibility as consumer awareness grows around the impact of water quality on skin health. The brand was recently named one of Glossy's 2025 Brand of the Year, won a 2025 NewBeauty Award for best shower filter and has been featured twice as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 and 2025.

ABOUT FILTERBABY

Filterbaby is the leader in clinically and in-vitro tested water filtration for skincare, pioneering a new standard in skin health. Built on the belief that what you rinse with matters as much as what you apply, Filterbaby creates cutting-edge filters that remove up to 99.9% chlorine, heavy metals and microplastics – right from the tap. Trusted by dermatologists and backed by rigorous lab testing, our patented technology (40+ patents granted and pending worldwide) delivers real, data-backed results. The brand's growing impact at the intersection of clean beauty and wellness has been recognized by leading industry voices, with recent honors including wins in the Glossy Pop Awards Brand of the Year, NewBeauty Beauty Awards Best Shower Filter and a two time winner of Time's list of the Best Inventions of 2024 for best filterede shower head and 2025 for best bath filter. With an unwavering focus on efficacy, innovation and sustainability, Filterbaby is redefining the link between water, wellness and beauty, one drop at a time.

To learn more, visit www.filterbaby.com

ABOUT TARGET

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

Disclaimers:

*Ranked #1 dermatologist recommended in a blind 3rd-party consumer study.

**3rd-party lab certified to remove up to 99.9% of chlorine, chloramine, and select heavy metals and contaminants. When used and replaced as directed. ±6% efficacy fluctuation from lab certified testing.

†In vitro study demonstrated up to +126.6% increase in skin barrier lipids, +69.1% skin repair, and +20.61% healthy skin cell growth with Filterbaby Faucet Filter.

SOURCE Filterbaby