Fimbel Garage Doors Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Showroom in Epping, NH

EPPING, N.H., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fimbel Garage Doors officially broke ground at 6 Greenlaw Drive in Epping, marking the start of construction on its new state-of-the-art showroom and expanded Seacoast operations. The private ceremony brought together VIP guests, key construction partners, members of the Fimbel family, Fimbel Seacoast staff, and representatives from Hormann, underscoring the significance of this milestone for the longstanding family-owned business.

The 11,000-square-foot facility will include a modern 2000-square-foot showroom, with an additional 9000 square feet devoted to offices and warehouse space to support the companies growing needs. Construction of the new showroom is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

"This groundbreaking marks an exciting new chapter for our company," said Jon Fimbel, General Manager of Fimbel Garage Doors. "Our family has been committed to craftsmanship, innovation, and exceptional service for generations. This new showroom symbolizes not only our continued growth, but our dedication to serving homeowners and builders across New Hampshire and New England for decades to come."

The future showroom will bring an elevated customer experience to the Seacoast region, providing homeowners, contractors, and architects a modern space to explore the latest garage door technologies, materials, and design options.

"Our team is thrilled to see this project become a reality," said Chris Babineau, General Manager of Fimbel Seacoast. "This new space will allow us to better showcase our product lines, support our customers with hands-on guidance, and continue building strong relationships with our partners. This new building will reflect who we are - local, reliable, and committed to doing things the right way."

The event featured brief remarks, light refreshments, and an opportunity for attendees to connect with company leadership and construction partners who helped bring the project to life.

Fimbel Garage Doors has served the region for more than 101 years, offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service throughout New Hampshire and New England. As the company grows, the new Epping showroom will strengthen its local footprint and elevate its ability to meet rising customer demand.

About Fimbel Garage Doors

Fimbel Garage Doors has provided high quality products and reliable services for commercial and residential installations for more than 100 years. Fimbel streamlines the garage door selection process by offering a curated collection from leading wood and steel manufacturers. With showrooms in Merrimack and Brentwood, New Hampshire featuring 20 full-size doors, the award-winning team of knowledgeable Fimbel professionals provide expert consultation and hands-on support to create your dream installation. They are committed to customer satisfaction and provide on-site maintenance and repairs by skilled technicians. With quick response times and 24-hour on-call service for emergencies, Fimbel Garage Doors delivers seamless garage door solutions designed to stand the test of time.

