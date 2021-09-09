Fin Raises $20 Million Series A Led by Coatue and Names Former Twilio Executive as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fin , the leading Work Insights Platform that transforms data across applications into productivity insights for enterprise customers, today announced its $20 million Series A funding round led by Coatue, with participation from First Round Capital, Accel, and Kleiner Perkins. Fin, whose customers include some of the world's fastest-growing companies, leverages technology to analyze critical employee workflows and reveal more productive ways for operations teams to work.

Fin has also brought on Evan Cummack, an enterprise SaaS industry veteran and former Twilio executive, as chief executive officer.

"In just 18 months the modern workplace went from being a tough management challenge to complete pandemonium. Knowledge workers are working from various locations and using a greater number of SaaS applications than ever before, yet the vast majority of companies are in the dark as to how critical business workflows are being carried out across all these apps," said Evan Cummack, CEO, Fin. "A company's greatest asset is their people. By empowering teams with insights into how specific workflow and technology combinations impact productivity, we help teams continuously learn and improve, enabling companies to achieve better outcomes and make more informed decisions about software investment and automation. Fin is reimagining the future of knowledge work and the relationship between human and software investments."

Fin's proprietary software instruments real-time productivity measurement across multiple applications, while providing insights that guide managers to optimize processes, coaching, and technology. Fin's easy-to-implement yet powerful browser plugin unlocks sophisticated big data analytics that quickly reveals how teams actually use technology to do work. The platform uniquely empowers employees to manage their success, while giving companies visibility to uncover opportunities and bottlenecks that would otherwise go unnoticed, leading to better operations and customer experience (CX) outcomes.

"When our contact center agents started working from home last year, we looked for new solutions to understand productivity and maintain the high level of security that customers expect from Coinbase," said Will Zhou, Director of Technology and Analytics at Coinbase. "Fin has provided critical insights into how we can enable a remote team during a period of rapid growth. We've since deployed Fin more broadly across our CX workforce."

Companies using Fin today have been able to:

Design better processes: by unifying workflows across applications to identify bottlenecks and better deploy people and technology;

by unifying workflows across applications to identify bottlenecks and better deploy people and technology; Replicate top talent: by observing the habits of top performers to improve training and procedures;

by observing the habits of top performers to improve training and procedures; And support regulatory compliance: by providing essential audit trails and facilitating data loss prevention.

Customers have seen rapid results, such as a 16% increase in team utilization and engagement, a 25% decrease in support ticket handle time, a 71% increase in policy compliance, and more.

Fin will use the funds from its Series A to accelerate growth into new markets by investing in sales, marketing and R&D. To support this growth, Fin has recently hired seasoned executives from Twilio, LinkedIn, Coupa, Slack, and Google.

"Over the past several years, we've seen companies increasingly instrument and measure outcomes in software development, user adoption, go-to-market, and more. Yet companies are not applying these same principles across many of their core operations," said Arielle Zuckerberg, Partner at Coatue. "We're excited to partner with Fin as they use highly flexible data methods and a people-centric approach to help companies gain greater visibility into productivity in their operations. We believe this represents a large untapped market with impressive growth potential."

