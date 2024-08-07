Final Call for Biocodex Microbiota Foundation $50,000 2024 USA Microbiome Research Grant

October 1st Deadline Approaching for Submissions for the 8th Annual Microbiome Research Grant

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation , an independent organization founded by Biocodex , is issuing a final call for 2024 applications for its annual USA research grant. The $50,000 grant, now in its 8th year, is juried by a panel of medical and scientific experts. It will be awarded to a US-based investigator studying gut microbiota in human health and disease. The application can be downloaded here in the Rules section under "How to Apply." The deadline for entry is October 1, 2024.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation has awarded $350,000 to US researchers since the grant's inception in 2017. The theme for the 2024 grant is "Gut Microbiota in Human Health and Disease, focusing on groundbreaking research areas such as circadian rhythms, neurological conditions, metabolic disorders, and oncology." The grant will be awarded in early December and may be applied to a new or ongoing study. It can also be used to fund all or a portion of the research project.

"Grants provided by the Foundation reinforce our commitment to supporting early career researchers and their projects," said Marie-Emmanuelle Leguern, President, Biocodex Microbiota Foundation. "Microbiome research is a cornerstone for redefining health and disease, paving the way for revolutionary therapeutic strategies and improved patient outcomes. We are proud of the grant's impact on our past US recipients, many of whom have published their research and added to the breadth of microbiota discoveries in scientific literature."

Dr. Shahla Bari, an Assistant Professor in GU Oncology at Duke Cancer Institute and recipient of the 2023 grant, is advancing her research in immuno-oncology. She emphasizes investigating the gut microbiome and metabolome as predictors and modulators of response to immunotherapy.

"Winning the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation grant is not just a personal milestone, but a pivotal step in our journey to understand and harness the power of microbiota in cancer treatment," said Dr. Bari. "This funding accelerates our research, driving us closer to equitable and groundbreaking therapeutic strategies for all patients."

The ideal grant candidate is a US-based researcher with five or fewer years of research experience in microbiota seeking to establish themselves as an independent researcher. All completed applications must be sent to [email protected] by the October 1, 2024, deadline. Late or incomplete applications or those that do not meet the grant program or research topic criteria will not be considered.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's annual call for grant applications is part of a multi-year research initiative to understand the interaction between microbiota and different pathologies. The applications will be reviewed, and a recipient selected by the US Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's scientific board, comprised of Dr. Ruth Ann Luna from Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Mindy Engevik from the Medical University of South Carolina and Dr. Erica Sonnenburg from Stanford University.

About the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's mission is to support research into microbiota and its interaction with various pathologies. Research is supported through grants given to projects that investigate the implication of microbiota in human health. The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation supports both foundational and applied research, and projects are selected annually by a committee of independent scientists.

The foundation's primary activity remains the awarding of annual grants to innovative scientific research projects that explore the structure and impact of microbiota. In addition, the foundation also runs and helps establish programs to improve our understanding of microbiota and disseminates this knowledge as widely as possible, including scientific communities and via public projects aimed to help improve human health.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is a non-profit, general-interest organization. For more information or questions about the USA Call for Projects email: [email protected]

