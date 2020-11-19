Final Day of The Movement Toward Social Justice in Public Health, the 5th Annual California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA), and Alcohol Justice, are pleased to announce a dynamic line-up for Day 3, the final day of the 5th Annual CAPA Summit #CAPASummit2020.

What: Day 3 Virtual Summit

The Movement Toward Social Justice in Public Health

Social Justice Informed Policy!

When: Friday, November 20, 2020 9:30 a.m. (PT)

Where: Zoom Webinar, preregistration required: https://bit.ly/34YcwsF

Who: DAY 3 – Social Justice Informed Policy

Antonio Cortez Appling , The Long Beach Poetry Slam

, The Long Beach Poetry Slam Brian "SuperB" Oliva, Multi-title slam champion, Slam Poetry Coach

Kat Magill, 2x National Poetry Slam finalist, HBO Def Jam Poet

Brenda Villanueva , Cochair, Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA)

, Cochair, Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA) Gilbert Mora , MS, Co-Chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA)

, MS, Co-Chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) Jorge Castillo , Alcohol Justice

, Alcohol Justice Cassandra Meraz , Pueblo y Salud

, Pueblo y Salud Raul Verdugo , Alcohol Justice

, Alcohol Justice Veronica De Lara , MPA, Co-Chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA)

, MPA, Co-Chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) Mayra Jimenez , Alcohol Justice

Why: Public health and safety advocates need to understand and encourage the role of artists in activism. It is important to discuss integrating social justice informed policy initiatives in our alliance efforts.

Watch: #CAPASummit2020 Day 3 Preview Video

CAPA Mission: The California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) shall unite diverse organizations and communities in California to protect health and safety, and prevent alcohol-related harm through statewide action.

CAPA Platform: Current core issues leading to specific advocacy and policy change action items.

Raise the price of alcohol through taxes and fees, supporting the "Charge for Harm" concept that the industry should pay for treatment, prevention and all other costs to government.

concept that the industry should pay for treatment, prevention and all other costs to government. Limit alcohol advertising in all media, especially on government-controlled property and where children or targeted populations are exposed.

Make the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable to public health and safety concerns of the community, and not to cater to industry profits and license expediency, through policies that reduce alcohol outlet density and increase funding for alcohol control, regulation, and enforcement.

Eliminate product lines (such as alcopops and malt liquors) oriented to underage youth and vulnerable or targeted populations.

Reduce the allowable blood alcohol content for drivers as "Point .05 Saves Lives"

Improve labelling and out-of-home advertising of all alcohol products to ensure a) no marketing to youth, b) no indications of unsubstantiated health claims, c) display of alcohol content by volume and percentage and d) display of harms.

CAPA Member Organizations: Alcohol Justice, Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California, ADAPP, Inc., ADAPT San Ramon Valley, Bay Area Community Resources, Behavioral Health Services, Inc., CA Council on Alcohol Problems, CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods, Center for Human Development, Center for Open Recovery, DogPAC of San Francisco, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Eden Youth & Family Center, Institute for Public Strategies, FASD Network of Southern CA, FreeMUNI – SF, Friday Night Live Partnership, Koreatown Youth & Community Center, Laytonville Healthy Start, L.A. County Friday Night Live, L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA), L.A. County Office of Education, Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA, MFI Recovery Center, Mountain Communities Family Resource Center, National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse, National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County, Partnership for a Positive Pomona, Paso por Paso, Inc., Project SAFER, Pueblo y Salud, Reach Out, San Marcos Prevention Coalition, San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition, SAY San Diego, Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition. South Orange County Coalition, Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc., The Wall Las Memorias Project, UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems, Women Against Gun Violence, Youth For Justice

For more information go to: https://alcoholpolicyalliance.org/

On Twitter @CAPA_Alcohol

On Instagram @caalcoholpolicy

On Facebook @AlcoholPolicyAlliance

California Alcohol Policy Alliance is a project of Alcohol Justice

CONTACT: Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336

Mayra Jiménez 323 683-4687

