Final Days to Register for the AML and KYC Online Training Course: Anti-Money Laundering & Know Your Customer, June 17th, 2022

The Prevention, Detection and Investigation of Financial Crime. Understand where the risks lay in your organisation and the laws that shape our activities.



Governments and financial markets throughout the world recognise Financial Crime as one of the greatest threats to the global financial services industry.



The FCA has increased its efforts to fight every aspect of financial crime: Money laundering, terrorist financing, market manipulation and data theft. Along with partner agencies, the FCA looks towards the firms they regulate when combating financial crime. Firms are required to work together with the FCA and the international community in their efforts to make it harder for criminals to exploit their businesses and their clients.



The market regulator expects your company to understand where the risks lay in your firm and react appropriately as part of your governance framework.



During this intensive 1 day course, we will illustrate this real and significant threat to our industry and show you how to take a proactive approach to financial crime, enhance the policies, processes and procedures you currently have in place and ensure that everyone in your organisation is ready to protect your firm and the market place.



What will you learn

Appreciate and understand the latest crime prevention regulation (national and international)

Understand the elements necessary to create the right corporate culture

Recognise key elements of 'Know Your Client' documentation

Respond quickly to criminal behaviour by introducing alert systems which react appropriately and quickly to any potential criminal situations

Recognise how to investigate more quickly and escalate suspicious activity, reducing the damage to the firm

Protect the firm's reputation by avoiding the media spotlight created by high-profile incidents of firms being victims of financial crimes

Develop a solid overview of their firm's vulnerabilities and the controls and procedures needed to address them in an increasingly complex global industry

Main topics covered during this training

Money laundering and terrorist financing

Suspicious activity indicators and transaction reporting

Setting up effective KYC procedures

Customer due diligence and record keeping

International regulatory standards

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Analyse the effectiveness of your firm's AML/CTP processes and procedures

Practical Tips in AML Management

Setting up action plan

Case studies and exercises

Key Topics Covered:



Understand money laundering & terrorist financing

What is money laundering?

The importance of preventing money laundering activities by the international community?

Who are the real victims of financial crime?

Understanding and recognising the common products and services

used by those who launder money

What is considered as terrorist financing?

The global response to financial crime

What is the Financial Action Task Force and what are its 40 recommendations?

An introduction to international sanctions

UK Anti Money Laundering 'AML' and Counter Terrorist Financing 'CTF'

Explanation of the Proceeds of Crime Act and its role in combating financial crime:

Key foreign activity



US Foreign Policy

Office of Foreign Asset Control

An introduction to the FCA's role in establishing controls

The relevant FCA rules and regulations



Their impact on your firm

Defensive strategies of your firm

Internal controls, policies, processes and procedures

Compliance strategies

3 lines of defence

Governance, oversight and reporting

Mitigation and remedial activities

Mechanisms to understand who your clients are

The UK sanctions regime

Understanding the different types of sanctions



Your firm's activities in relation to sanctions

Client due diligence 'CDD' / Enhanced due diligence 'EDD'

Identification and verification 'ID&V'

How to distinguish which of your clients are more likely to be involved in AML / CTF activities

Know Your Client 'KYC'

The importance of client documentation from a commercial and regulatory perspective

The FCA's views regarding client documentation

The reporting and identification of suspicious transactions

Overview of the necessary levels of employee training, their understanding of the steps involved in committing financial crime and the official/legal definitions

Introduction to the escalation and reporting procedures of enforcement bodies

Identifying potential and emerging risks within your firm

Managing the client relationship after reports have been made

Recognising and responding to financial crimes and suspicious transactions

Case study exercises in analysing documentation, client circumstances and activity

Review of the good and poor practices of firms responding to financial crime

Recognition of financial crime being committed



Consider current internal reporting procedures

Action planning

Consider how your firm's current AML/CTF policies, processes and procedures can be enhanced to ensure they continue to have the appropriate safeguards to prevent financial crime

What actions are to be taken at each level within your firm

Senior management

Management

Team leaders

Employees

Course summary & close



