Final Deadline: iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 - Honoring Today's Most Impactful Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iF Design, one of the world's most respected arbiters of design excellence, announces the final call for entries to the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, inviting designers, studios, brands, and innovators worldwide to submit their work by November 5, 2025.

Since 1953, the iF DESIGN AWARD has set the global benchmark for good design, celebrating creativity that drives culture forward across product, packaging, communications, UX, UI, service, architecture, and interior design. The 2025 edition drew nearly 11,000 entries from 70 countries, evaluated by a jury of 134 independent experts.

Among last year's standouts were designs redefining innovation and sustainability:

Tarform Motorcycle – advancing mobility through luxury and environmental consciousness.





– advancing mobility through luxury and environmental consciousness. Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition – a pioneering co-creation initiative shaped by its user community.





– a pioneering co-creation initiative shaped by its user community. Silhouette Clear Sky Collection – bio-circular eyewear crafted from renewable materials, cutting carbon emissions by 50% while uniting luxury design with sustainability.

Only 75 Gold iF DESIGN AWARDs are granted annually, underscoring the selectivity of this honor. Recent winners include:

Apple Studio Display and Watch Ultra 2 – recognized for precision engineering and minimalist, human-centered design.





Kohler Loope – a breakthrough waterless sanitation system redefining sustainable living.





Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 – introducing rollable display technology to modern computing.





Ray-Ban | Meta Smart Glasses – merging fashion and technology for connected living.





Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line and Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition – blending modular innovation with sustainable craftsmanship.





Volkswagen Group Custom Typeface (by Landor) – a sleek, global visual identity uniting simplicity and sophistication.





xBloom Studio Coffee Machine (by TBDx Inc.) – app-connected brewing technology that brings café-level craftsmanship home.

Since 2025, Sustainability joins Idea, Form, Function, and Differentiation as one of five equally weighted judging criteria, reinforcing iF Design's mission to champion design as a force for social and environmental progress.

Winning an iF DESIGN AWARD is both a career milestone and a gateway to international recognition—offering exposure across global media, exhibitions, and the iF Design Index, a curated showcase of the world's most outstanding design achievements.

Designers and brands from across the U.S. are encouraged to submit now and join a legacy that includes Foster + Partners, Google, Herman Miller, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Lucid Motors, and PepsiCo—all shaping the future through design.

