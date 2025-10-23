Final Deadline: iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 - Honoring Today's Most Impactful Design
Oct 23, 2025, 13:52 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iF Design, one of the world's most respected arbiters of design excellence, announces the final call for entries to the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, inviting designers, studios, brands, and innovators worldwide to submit their work by November 5, 2025.
Since 1953, the iF DESIGN AWARD has set the global benchmark for good design, celebrating creativity that drives culture forward across product, packaging, communications, UX, UI, service, architecture, and interior design. The 2025 edition drew nearly 11,000 entries from 70 countries, evaluated by a jury of 134 independent experts.
Among last year's standouts were designs redefining innovation and sustainability:
Only 75 Gold iF DESIGN AWARDs are granted annually, underscoring the selectivity of this honor. Recent winners include:
Since 2025, Sustainability joins Idea, Form, Function, and Differentiation as one of five equally weighted judging criteria, reinforcing iF Design's mission to champion design as a force for social and environmental progress.
Winning an iF DESIGN AWARD is both a career milestone and a gateway to international recognition—offering exposure across global media, exhibitions, and the iF Design Index, a curated showcase of the world's most outstanding design achievements.
Designers and brands from across the U.S. are encouraged to submit now and join a legacy that includes Foster + Partners, Google, Herman Miller, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Lucid Motors, and PepsiCo—all shaping the future through design.
