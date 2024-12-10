iF DESIGN kicks off the 2025 iF DESIGN AWARD, with Jurors including Notable Figures from Harvard GSD, IIDA, and Mattel

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iF Design, a respected member of the international design community based in Germany, has launched the preliminary jurying round for the 2025 iF DESIGN AWARD. Regarded as one of the world's most prestigious design accolades, the award features an international jury of highly respected experts. This year's jury will also pioneer the application of new sustainability criteria, making environmental and social impact central to the evaluation process.

iF Design, one of the oldest independent design institutions globally, has organized the iF DESIGN AWARD since 1953. The 2025 edition attracted nearly 11,000 entries from 70 countries across 9 design disciplines and 82 categories. The newly announced jury comprises 131 professionals representing diverse regions and disciplines. This milestone year also marks the first anniversary of iF Design's U.S. subsidiary, further strengthening ties with North America. Lisa Gralnek, Managing Director of iF Design USA Inc., has been named iF's first Global Head of Sustainability & Impact, emphasizing the organization's focus on responsible design.

Prominent U.S.-based jurors include Chris Down (Mattel), Cheryl Durst (IIDA), Hlynur Atlason (Atlason Studio), Karen Korellis Reuther (Harvard GSD), Moni Wolf (formerly Microsoft), Pascale Sablan (Adjaye Associates), and Paul Thorogood (Kaleidoscope). International jurors of note include Daisuke Ishii (Sony Group, Japan), Lani Adeoye (Studio Lani, Nigeria), Patrick Abbattista (DesignWanted, Italy), Pernilla Johansson (Volvo Group, Sweden), and Xinyue Zhou (Logitech, Switzerland).

The rigorous jury process begins with an online pre-selection phase in December, where 50% of the top-scoring entries advance. In February, jurors meet in Germany for two and a half days of in-person evaluation, assessing entries based on Idea, Form, Function, Differentiation, and Sustainability. For 2025, Sustainability accounts for 20% of the score, emphasizing critical social and environmental factors. A Sustainability Working Group will guide jurors on these new standards, reinforcing iF Design's commitment to driving positive change in the industry.

iF Design's dedication to a diverse, impartial jury and transparent process ensures its reputation as one of the most respected design awards. With a blend of established icons and emerging talents, the 2025 jury reflects iF Design's leadership in the global design community.

SOURCE iF DESIGN AWARDS