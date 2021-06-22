FINAL FANTASY® IX to be adapted into an Animation Series for the First Time

PARIS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Group Studios, the leading international producer/distributor of animated series and creator of entertainment brands for children and families announced today that it has entered into an exclusive option agreement with Square Enix Co., Ltd. for an adaptation of the timeless classic, FINAL FANTASY® IX into an animation series for the first time.

Cyber Group Studios will produce the series in its studios in Paris and Roubaix (France) and will also be in charge of the worldwide distribution along with the merchandise licensing activities.

Based on a fan favorite, FINAL FANTASY® IX, will be an adventure animation series primarily aimed at 8-13-year-old kids and family audiences with respect to co-viewing. It will also target and please game players, as the adaptation will maintain the world of the game thanks to the supervision of Square Enix, while incorporating some additional major production and entertainment value.

"We are honored and enthusiastic to participate with our friends of Square Enix in such a great adventure," have both declared Pierre Sissmann, Cyber Group Studio's Chairman of the Board and CEO, and Dominique Bourse, COO, who adds, "The opportunity to reach such a large crowd with hundreds of millions of fans around the world as well as a new public of both kids and adults is an immense challenge that we feel extremely proud about. It is a dream come true for our teams in France and in the U.S and we already look forward to creating a great piece of entertainment that respects this fantastic brand."

Cyber Group Studios is a leading producer and distributor of animated series and a developer of global entertainment brands for children and families worldwide. Founded in 2005 and employing around 150 people, the company has set offices in Paris (France) and Los Angeles (USA), studios in Paris and Roubaix (France) and has structured strategic partnerships in Russia and China. Cyber Groups Studios creates and promotes content for Broadcasters, Digital Platforms, Theatres and Direct-to-Consumers (home entertainment, interactive games, consumer products). The company's dedication for managing content resonating with kids and families globally has earned Cyber Group Studios multiple international awards. For more information, visit:www.cybergroupstudios.com

