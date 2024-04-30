Final FDA rule on LDTs creates a paradigm shift for laboratory manufacturers and partners, announces Avalere

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) final rule has reclassified laboratory developed tests (LDTs) as medical devices, according to Avalere. The rule lead to a paradigm shift that will create new burdens on laboratory manufacturers.

"By explicitly defining LDTs as a type of in-vitro diagnostic tests (IVDs), LDTs become subject to FDA enforcement both pre- and post-market, affecting commercialization through requirements for an expanded level of evidence demonstrating safety and efficacy," said Laura Housman, Practice Director for consulting firm, Avalere, part of Avalere Health.

There are more than 300,000 laboratories in the U.S., according to the American Clinical Laboratory Association. Only an estimated 12,000 labs are certified to develop and deploy LDTs. Examples of LDTs include:

Coronavirus/COVID 19 tests obtained for the nasal passages

Flu tests on fluid obtained from the lower respiratory tract

Genetic tests, such as BRCA for breast cancers, and genetic tests for rare diseases, such as Huntington disease

Predictive and prognostic screening and diagnostic tests for a range of diseases, such as colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and diabetes

"The FDA rule changes the paradigm," noted Housman. "Diagnostic manufacturers will need to consider adapting current development and commercialization strategies in response to policy changes. Pharmaceutical sponsors with therapeutics that rely on biomarker diagnostics will have a new set of considerations as they map their companion diagnostic partnership strategies."

Avalere experts have begun alerting laboratory developers and manufacturers about the implications of the new rule and provided the following recommendations for these companies to consider:

Reevaluate marketed and pipeline diagnostics in light of FDA requirements

Reassess prioritization of products based on market potential and evidence burden

Establish and expand evidence generation, including health economics and outcomes research

Capitalize on the value of real-world data

Assess development and commercialization opportunities with new targeted evidence

Collaborate with partners to enhance treatment access

