Final Open House of 2025 at Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum - Limited-Time 0% Interest Financing Available

Conveniently located at 823 West Side Avenue in Jersey City, just five miles from New York City, Holy Name is the only Catholic cemetery in Jersey City with available space for families seeking a sacred and dignified resting place. With 0% interest financing for 48 months available for a limited time, this event provides a unique opportunity to honor loved ones while preserving family heritage in a serene and faith-filled setting.

A Sacred Space of Light, Art, and Reflection

Visitors will discover the mausoleum's breathtaking liturgical art, including magnificent stained-glass windows that bathe the chapel in radiant color, grand marble crypts, and luminous glass-front niches designed for cremation. Every element of Holy Name Cemetery reflects reverence, beauty, and the Catholic promise of eternal life.

Guests are encouraged to explore the climate-controlled chapel, ensuring year-round comfort and accessibility for prayer and remembrance. The cemetery also features ample on-site parking and convenient access by NJ Transit buses and the Journal Square PATH station, making it easy for families traveling from across Hudson and Bergen counties—or even New York City—to attend.

Guidance, Flexibility, and Peace of Mind

During the Open House Weekend, families will receive personalized assistance from caring Memorial Planning Advisors, who can answer questions, provide detailed information, and help identify options that fit their individual needs—no appointment or obligation required.

"This final open house weekend provides an invaluable opportunity for families to explore Holy Name's exceptional resting spaces and plan for the future," said Joseph Heckel, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "With special financing and personalized guidance from our Memorial Planning Advisors, families can approach this important decision with confidence and care."

Catholic Cremation Options in a Reverent Setting

Holy Name's beautifully designed columbarium niches provide a sacred alternative for cremated remains within the mausoleum chapels—allowing families to inter loved ones in a place of prayer, healing, and dignity. This Catholic setting ensures that cremated remains are honored and cared for as part of the Church's sacred tradition, offering families comfort for generations to come.

Visit In Person or Explore Online

Guests may simply visit Holy Name Cemetery during Open House hours or preview the experience online. The event webpage features stunning drone footage and photography showcasing the cemetery's manicured grounds, chapel, and mausoleum interiors. To learn more—or to connect with a Memorial Planning Advisor—visit www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-name and complete the short, no-obligation inquiry form.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark