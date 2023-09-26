Final quayside assembly of tidal energy kite Dragon 12 initiated in Uddevalla, Sweden

News provided by

Minesto AB

26 Sep, 2023, 09:42 ET

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has completed the manufacturing of the Dragon 12 wing and started system integration at quayside in Uddevalla port, Sweden. The quayside completion of the kite enables an efficient shipment directly to Minesto's tidal energy production site in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands.

Minesto has now transported the first completed Dragon 12 wing to the port of Uddevalla for integration of subsystems and further transport to the production site in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. Final system integration at quayside is logistically cost effective and reduce the need for complex and expensive transport of the large wing.

The wing, spanning 12 metres, is a key component in the Dragon 12 system to which all other modules connect. All subsystems, including the 1.2 MW power take off, steering pods, and control system are being prepared for integration.

"The Dragon 12 wing has a very efficient and uncompromised hydrodynamic design. It is practically a scale-up of the Dragon 4 wing, with some adjustments to allow for tighter turns and to cater for the higher forces resulting from a larger system", says Bernt Erik Westre, CTO of Minesto.

The manufacturer of the wing is Swedish composite specialist Elitkomposit. The cutting-edge supplier of advanced composite components is often contracted by high-tech industries such as the defence and space industry. Elitkomposit has previously delivered the wings for DG100, Dragon 2 and Dragon 4 along with other composite assemblies - thus been able to integrate previous experience into the utility scale Dragon 12 wing as well as the completion of the D12 rudders and elevators.

"The organic shape and the high loads involved makes this wing one of the most advanced yet robust components we ever delivered. We are excited to contribute to new technologies in the renewable energy sector", says Andreas Simonsson, Senior Design Engineer at Elitkomposit.

Film of the wing transport and interview with Bernt Erik Westre, CTO of Minesto:

https://youtu.be/ew_pCqwfHIw

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Minesto AB

Also from this source

Final quayside assembly of tidal energy kite Dragon 12 initiated in Uddevalla, Sweden

The Minesto tidal energy dragon featured on CBS News New York

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.