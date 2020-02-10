Finalists Announced for 5th Annual Benefitfocus Celebrate Community Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced the finalists for the 5th annual Celebrate Community Awards. Thirty-three customers and partners were chosen in seven award categories, based on the results they have achieved while working with Benefitfocus.

The winners are companies with a holistic benefits management approach spanning education and decision-enablement, data-driven plan design and personalized options, and technology that simplifies the enrollment and access of benefits. Voting to choose winners is underway and ends on Feb. 14. The results of that voting and the selected honorees will be announced during One Place® 2020, Benefitfocus' annual benefits technology and business conference to be held March 17-19 in Charleston, SC.

"These awards serve as a wonderful validation for the great working relationship we have with our customers and partners and the amazing results we have achieved together, living up to our goal to improve the lives of millions of people within our ecosystem," said Ray August, Benefitfocus' President and CEO. "We're especially proud to be able to salute finalists from such a wide spectrum of business sectors and from all parts of the country. We thank them for choosing to work with us and we look forward to expanding those relationships in the future."

About the Celebrate Community Awards

Benefitfocus honors its customers and partners for their success in transforming the benefits experience by working with Benefitfocus via seven categories:

Outstanding Communication recognizes customers and partners who utilize the BENEFITFOCUS® Marketplace to promote personalized communication tools to drive benefits education, corporate awareness and employee engagement. This year's finalists are: Allstate Benefits; the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and the Lake County Clerk of Court; Schwan's Company; and the University of Texas System.

recognizes customers and partners who utilize the BENEFITFOCUS® Marketplace to promote personalized communication tools to drive benefits education, corporate awareness and employee engagement. This year's finalists are: Innovation in Benefits recognizes employers, their advisors and insurance carriers who work together to protect the health, wealth and lifestyle of today's consumers through innovative benefits offerings and plan design. Finalists: the Connecticut Business & Industry Association; HealthSherpa; MetLife; Natalist; and ResourceOne.

recognizes employers, their advisors and insurance carriers who work together to protect the health, wealth and lifestyle of today's consumers through innovative benefits offerings and plan design. Finalists: Benefitfocus Community Leadership recognizes exceptional leadership for Benefitfocus community members who take initiative to share their industry knowledge and experience to support advancement of the overall community. Finalists: Aon; Assurance; Amerigas; Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina ; and NetJets.

recognizes exceptional leadership for Benefitfocus community members who take initiative to share their industry knowledge and experience to support advancement of the overall community. Finalists: Technology Excellence recognizes organizations that create or implement products and services to reduce administrative costs, establish efficiencies and implement strategies to achieve important corporate goals. Finalists: Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield; Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting; Benefit Administrative Systems; Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina ; and the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and the Lake County Clerk of Court.

recognizes organizations that create or implement products and services to reduce administrative costs, establish efficiencies and implement strategies to achieve important corporate goals. Finalists: Giving is Good celebrates organizations that promote charitable and volunteer programs to engage their workforce and make a difference in their community. Finalists: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana ; HMSA; Optima Health; Premera Blue Cross; and Transamerica.

celebrates organizations that promote charitable and volunteer programs to engage their workforce and make a difference in their community. Finalists: Employee Well-Being recognizes customers and partners who initiate corporate programs to promote employee wellness through learning opportunities, health work environments, unique policies and more. Finalists: Aetna; Happify; Kindred at Home; Oxford Health Plan; and Wellbeats.

recognizes customers and partners who initiate corporate programs to promote employee wellness through learning opportunities, health work environments, unique policies and more. Finalists: Commitment to World Class Data recognizes Community members who are committed to transforming the benefits industry's data standard by partnering with Benefitfocus to drive data accuracy, timeliness and visibility and increasing our collective ability to make data-driven decisions. Finalists: Acuity Brands; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska ; Consociate Health; Gesinger Health Plan; and NC State Health Plan.

About One Place

One Place is where forward-looking HR and benefits leaders, advisors, insurance executives and technology providers come together to network, learn and strive to transform the benefits industry. The conference's programming explores new strategies to navigate the future of health care and the technology advancements most likely to disrupt the industry. Attendees will learn about the latest solutions designed to keep them ahead of consumer demands and other emerging trends impacting their business.

One Place will be held at the Gaillard Center, a world-class performance hall and venue space located in Charleston's historic district.

To explore the future of health care and benefits, learn more about One Place 2020 or register now.

