Finalists Announced for RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference LLC ("RSAC"), the premier global platform for the cybersecurity community and host of the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference, today announced the Top 10 Finalists for its annual RSAC™ Innovation Sandbox contest under the RSAC™ Innovation umbrella. The competition calls on the most promising young companies in cybersecurity to demonstrate their cutting-edge technologies to a panel of judges and a live audience at RSAC™ 2026 Conference in San Francisco on Monday, March 23. Past finalists have included Wiz, Imperva, SentinelOne, Axonius, HiddenLayer, Reality Defender, and 2025's winner, ProjectDiscovery.

The Top 10 Finalists will each present a three-minute pitch and participate in a question-and-answer round as they battle on stage for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The renowned panel of expert judges includes David Chen, Head of Global Technology Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley; Larry Feinsmith, Head of Global Technology Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships at JPMorganChase; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Niloofar Razi, Operating Partner at Capitol Meridian Partners; and Nasrin Rezai, SVP & CISO at Verizon. RSAC Executive Chairman and Program Committee Chair Dr. Hugh Thompson will return to host the contest.

Each of the Top 10 Finalists listed below has been awarded a $5M investment to help fuel their growth and innovation. More details about the SAFE program offered to ISB participants can be found here.

"In my first year judging the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest, I was impressed by the quality of submissions to review, and finalizing a Top 10 proved challenging for the judges," said Larry Feinsmith, Head of Global Technology Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships at JPMorganChase, and RSAC 2026 Innovation Sandbox contest judge. "I think the cyber innovation and startup community is going be delighted at what they see on stage on March 23 from these entrepreneurs."

The Finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Charm Security

Charm Security is Agentic AI Workforce purpose-built to prevent and resolve scams, social engineering, and human-centric fraud. Charm's AI Agents blend deep fraud expertise with behavioral psychology to guide real-time prevention, intervention, and resolution.

Clearly AI, Inc.

Clearly AI helps teams ship secure software fast by replacing manual work with AI-powered reviews. It pulls context from where teams already work and acts as a dedicated AI security engineer, automating threat modeling, design reviews, and smart risk triage.

Crash Override

Crash Override embeds in CI/CD to capture build execution data that APIs can't access, prove what's deployed with automated SLSA Level-2 compliance, complete provenance tracking, and certificate management before production impact.

Fig Security

Fig leads Security Operations Resilience —keeping detection and response working through constant change. Fig finds and fixes broken security flows across the entire SecOps stack and lets teams quickly simulate and deploy planned changes. With Fig, change powers the SOC instead of breaking it.

Geordie AI

Geordie is a security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agents. Enterprises get a deep, real-time understanding of their agentic footprint, the ability to observe agent posture and behavior, and natively identify and mitigate risk within their agents to safely scale agentic innovation.

Glide Identity

Glide Identity is a next-generation authentication platform built for the AI era. It verifies users instantly and securely—without passwords or SMS codes—using cryptography, telco network intelligence, and device-level trust.

Humanix

Humanix.ai is designed to stop social engineering attacks. Using conversational AI trained on cognitive psychology, Humanix detects and responds to attacks on people—manipulation, deception, and impersonation—as they happen.

Realm Labs

Realm Lab's mission is to make AI applications trustworthy, reliable, and safe. Realm Labs enables enterprises to see inside the AI's "brain" and monitor its thoughts during inference, helping them catch AI's misbehaviors as they happen and act before they cause harm.

Token Security

Token Security accelerates secure enterprise Agentic AI adoption by discovering, managing, and governing every AI agent and non-human identity. This platform is designed to take control of AI and machine identities, eliminate blind spots, reduce risk, and ensure compliance at scale.

ZeroPath

ZeroPath is a code security tool that replaces traditional SAST, SCA, Secrets, and IaC stacks with a single, AI-native engine. With deep code understanding, it detects complex business logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities that legacy tools miss while reducing noise-driven security backlogs.

"Building a safer society starts with bold ideas, new technologies, and real-world solutions," said Cecilia Marinier, Vice President, Innovation & Scholars, RSAC. "This year's Top 10 RSAC Innovation Sandbox Finalists provide a preview of what real innovation looks like, which will in turn help solve the vexing problems the industry is currently tackling."

The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 100 acquisitions and received over $18.1 billion* in investments over the last 20 years. There have been several high-profile acquisitions of former ISB finalists in recent years. In December 2025, Veeam announced that it had completed the acquisition of Securiti AI (2020 ISB Winner) for $1.725 billion. In September 2025, F5 Networks completed the acquisition of CalypsoAI (2025 ISB Finalist) for $180M. In March 2025, Google announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz (2021 ISB Finalist) for $32 billion. Completion of this transaction would mark the largest acquisition of a private, venture-backed U.S. company to date.

The contest kicks off at the Moscone Center on Monday, March 23 at 9:30 AM PT and winners will be announced by approximately noon the same day. For more information regarding RSAC 2026 Conference, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa .

* numbers according to Crunchbase as of February 9, 2026

