Jen Easterly Named CEO of RSAC, the World's Leading Cybersecurity Community Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference LLC ("RSAC"), the premier global platform for the cybersecurity community and host of the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference, today announced that Jen Easterly has been appointed as its Chief Executive Officer. Easterly—a leading cybersecurity expert, highly decorated U.S. Army veteran, and the former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) —steps into the role as AI and cybersecurity rapidly converge to reshape every aspect of the global technology ecosystem.

Jen Easterly has been named CEO of RSAC

As CEO, Easterly will guide RSAC's global portfolio, including its annual flagship conference in San Francisco; expanded international programming; the renowned Innovation Sandbox contest and startup ecosystem; RSAC's emerging professional membership platform; education initiatives; and programs focused on AI security, secure software development, and global collaboration.

"RSAC is not just a conference—it's the home of the global cybersecurity community," said Easterly. "We're at a pivotal moment where cybersecurity and AI have become inseparable, and the world needs a trusted platform to bring together the people, ideas, and technologies that will shape the next decade. I'm honored to lead RSAC into its next chapter—expanding our international reach, strengthening our innovation ecosystem, and working with partners around the world to help build a future where technology is truly secure by design."

Easterly brings more than thirty years of public and private sector leadership, including serving as Director of CISA, senior positions at the National Security Agency (NSA)—where she helped build U.S. Cyber Command—and as a senior technology leader at Morgan Stanley. Easterly is one of the most influential global voices on secure-by-design technology, AI as a force for reducing cyber risk, and the transformation of digital infrastructure through resilience and innovation.

"Jen brings unmatched leadership experience across national security, cyber operations, the private sector, and global resilience," said Greg Clark, former CEO of Symantec, and Managing Partner at Crosspoint Capital, and RSAC board member. "At a time when AI and cybersecurity are rewriting the technological landscape, Jen is exactly the right leader to guide RSAC into a new era. RSAC is built on community, collaboration, and trust. Jen embodies those values and brings a powerful vision for strengthening and growing the global cybersecurity and AI ecosystem."

"As the rapid adoption of AI brings both immense opportunities and profound new risks, there has never been a more important time for the cybersecurity and AI communities to come together," said Dr. Hugh Thompson, Executive Chairman of RSAC and longtime Program Committee Chairman of RSAC Conference. "I am thrilled to partner with Jen, the team at RSAC, and our community, as we bring the world together for our 35th annual flagship event in March. Over the years some of the most important conversations in cybersecurity have happened at RSAC and I believe our 2026 conference will be the most impactful event we've ever had."

RSAC 2026 Conference takes place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 23-26 and is expected to attract more than 40,000 attendees from across the globe. This year's conference will feature more than 700 speakers, 450+ sessions, and 650+ exhibitors from some of the world's leading experts in cybersecurity, AI, and technology.

About RSAC

As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSAC™ Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit www.OneRSAC.com.

SOURCE RSAC