Finalists Announced for the 17th Annual Invest in Others Awards

ANDOVER, Mass. , July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") has announced 15 finalists for the 2023 Invest in Others Awards, which will be held on September 20, 2023 at the Westin Boston Seaport District.

Now in its 17th year, the Invest in Others (IiO) Awards program recognizes financial advisors who volunteer their time and talents to support nonprofits helping to make a difference in lives of others. Through the five award categories – Catalyst, Community Service, Emerging Impact, Volunteer of the Year and Lifetime Achievement – the IiO Awards honor financial advisors who have contributed to their charitable causes in significant ways. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration and impact on both their designated charities and the communities they serve.

In addition to receiving recognition for their work, IiO will provide $25,000 grants in honor of the finalists to support their designated charities. In September, winners named in the Catalyst, Community Service, Emerging Impact and Volunteer of the Year categories will be recognized with a $60,000 grant made in their honor to their respective charities, and a $100,000 donation will be presented to the charity in honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

Top sponsors of the IiO Awards include Apollo, Cetera Financial Group, Commonwealth Financial Network, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial, Merrill, MFS, Morgan Stanley, Natixis Investment Managers, Osaic and Private Advisor Group. To learn more about the finalists and their charitable work, visit investinothers.org/awards and follow #IiOAwards on social media.

The 2023 Invest in Others Awards finalists are:

Catalyst

Jared Brancazio of Brancazio Wealth Management of Raymond James in Fort Myers, Fla. , for CureSearch for Children's Cancer

of Brancazio Wealth Management of in , for CureSearch for Children's Cancer Brady Murray of Capstone Partners in Highland, Utah , for RODS Heroes

of Capstone Partners in , for RODS Heroes Ryan Smith of Mosaic Wealth Consulting in Erie, Pa. , for Grady's Decision

Community Service

John Garvey of UBS Financial Services, Inc. in Conshohocken, Pa. , for Community Volunteers in Medicine

of UBS Financial Services, Inc. in , for Community Volunteers in Medicine Cristen Morgan of Lake Norman Financial Group, Inc. in Cornelius, N.C. , for Hope House Foundation

of Lake Norman Financial Group, Inc. in , for Hope House Foundation Wendy Spinner of UBS Financial Services, Inc. in Los Angeles, Calif. , for Fulfillment Fund

Emerging Impact

Gina Brewer of Goldman Sachs in Memphis, Tenn. , for Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis

of Goldman Sachs in , for Women's Foundation for a Anasuya Kabad Meyer of Jaykay Wealth Advisors in Houston, Texas , for Daya Inc.

of Jaykay Wealth Advisors in , for Daya Inc. Aaron Sherman of Odyssey Group Wealth Advisors in Lancaster, Pa. , for Lancaster Public Library

Lifetime Achievement

Stacy Francis of Francis Financial, Inc. in New York, N.Y. , for Savvy Ladies

of Francis Financial, Inc. in , for Savvy Ladies Paul Martel of YHB Investment Advisors in West Hartford, Conn. , for Partners for Andean Community Health Inc.

of YHB Investment Advisors in , for Partners for Andean Community Health Inc. Raj Sharma of The Sharma Group, Merrill Private Wealth Management in Boston, Mass. , for American India Foundation

Volunteer of the Year

Carl Bailey of Bailey & Beatty Financial Services, LLC in Danbury, Conn. , for Danbury Grassroots Academy

of Bailey & Beatty Financial Services, LLC in , for Danbury Grassroots Academy Todd Johnson of Provision Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, in New Brighton, Minn. , for Homes of Hope International

of Provision Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, in , for Homes of Hope International Elliot Kallen of Prosperity Financial Group, Inc. in San Ramon, Calif. , for A Brighter Day

"Each year, the Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the incredible efforts of financial advisors who have given their time and resources to support nonprofits within their communities," said R. Barkley Payne, Executive Director & President of Invest in Others. "It's a privilege to honor the tremendous charitable work of this year's finalists, which in turn helps us provide critical funding to the nonprofits they support – optimizing the good we can do together as an industry."

Since 2006, Invest in Others has partnered with more than 500 charities, shared hundreds of inspirational stories and donated over $5 million to a wide array of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military, and veterans and more.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation is supported by the financial services industry to amplify the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

