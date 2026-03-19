Finalists Announced for the 2026 NVTC Tech CFO Awards

Honoring the Financial Leaders Driving Innovation and Economic Growth

MCLEAN, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is proud to announce the finalists for its 30th annual Tech CFO Awards, celebrating the visionary financial leaders who are fueling innovation, scaling growth, and continuing to shape the region's technology economy.

This year's awards hold special significance as NVTC celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Tech CFO Awards—three decades of recognizing the financial leaders who have helped build and sustain Northern Virginia's thriving technology ecosystem. What began as a celebration of financial excellence has evolved into a hallmark event that reflects the region's growth into a global center of innovation—making this year's milestone celebration especially meaningful.

These exceptional executives represent the very best of the region's tech sector—bringing strategic insight, financial excellence, and forward-thinking leadership that continue to strengthen Northern Virginia's position as a global leader in technology.

Winners will be revealed at a premier awards celebration on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, McLean, VA—an evening that brings together the region's top executives, innovators, and decision-makers for one of the most anticipated events of the year.

"In a time of unprecedented technological change, CFOs are the backbone of shaping what's next," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "They're not just guiding financial strategy—they're enabling innovation, scaling new ideas, and building resilient organizations. At NVTC, we're committed to strengthening our region's tech ecosystem and these leaders, often working behind the scenes, are critical to keeping Northern Virginia at the forefront."

Finalists were selected by a distinguished and independent panel of past Tech CFO Awards winners, recognizing excellence across five competitive award categories.

The 2026 NVTC Tech CFO Awards finalists are:

Emerging Growth CFO of the Year:

David Acton, ISI

Daniel Moser, ThreatConnect

Ron Sayco, HTL (Herrick Technology Laboratories)

Jill Williams, Teal

Private Company CFO of the Year:

Kyle Andrews, MetroStar

Michael Annessa, GuidePoint Security

Steve Hamric, Astrion

Anna Jullien, HunaTek Holding, LLC

Josh Lynch, Oddball, Inc.

Daniel Muse, Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc.

Public Company CFO of the Year:

Mark Bendza, Telos Corporation

Jeffery MacLauchlan, CACI International Inc.

David Mutryn, Maximus

Transformative CFO of the Year:

Michael Armstrong, Tharros Defense Inc.

John McMonagle III, Unanet

Pamela Rothka, Empower AI

John Rucker, Carbyne

Sabrina Stover, Neumo

Class of Rising Stars:

Stephanie Adams, Bowman

Aislinn Blazejak, BTS Software Solutions

Cara Mitchell, Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc.

Shyam Morjaria, IDEMIA Public Security

Veronika Takacs, Urban One, Inc.

Shelly Zheng, EdgeConneX

In addition to celebrating this year's outstanding finalists, NVTC is proud to honor Mike Corkery as the Michael G. Devine Hall of Fame Award recipient. A standout leader and past NVTC board member, as well as a former Private Company CFO of the Year (2013), Corkery has been a dedicated champion of the Tech CFO Awards as a longtime judge and respected industry voice. His exceptional leadership—including his tenure as CEO of Deltek—has left a lasting mark on the region's technology community, making him a truly fitting honoree for this distinguished recognition.

About Northern Virginia Technology Council

NVTC is where the region's tech community comes together. Representing 500 members—from bold startups to Fortune 100 leaders—NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through initiatives in cybersecurity, generative AI, cloud computing, space, defense tech and more, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.

SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council