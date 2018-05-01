Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards

"As most investment managers and veteran investors have discovered the hard way, generating consistent returns, let alone outperformance, is difficult even in the best of environments," said Tim Clift, Chief Investment Strategist at Envestnet | PMC, Envestnet's Portfolio Management Consultants group. "The managers we're honoring this year have managed to do just that and in the process demonstrated best practices worthy of recognition and emulation. Once again we're proud to be working with our partner Investment Advisor to highlight the best that the asset management community has to offer."

This year's winners will be announced during the 2018 Envestnet Advisor Summit, being held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on May 16-17 (http://www.envestnet.com/advisorsummit).

Originally called the Separately Managed Account (SMA) Manager and Strategist of the Year Awards, the name was changed this year to be more reflective of the scope of the asset management community and to allow the addition of more categories.

As in previous years, award finalists were chosen using Envestnet | PMC's proprietary, systematic, and multi-factor methodology for evaluating managers. This framework takes a variety of qualitative and quantitative criteria into consideration, such as investment process and style, performance, firm profile, customer service, and tax efficiency.

Eligibility for this coveted award requires a management team with at least three years of experience running a strategy with $200 million or more in assets. The investment product under consideration must be reported through Envestnet | PMC's Premium Research solutions, which are leading sources of investment-manager due diligence and research for advisors.

"Our readers are dedicated to finding the best investment solutions for their clients, and being able to give advisors insight into some of the top-performing strategies is an important part of our mission," said Janet Levaux, Editor-in-Chief of Investment Advisor. "The research done by Envestnet | PMC has been invaluable in terms of identifying a range of effective strategies that can be implemented by advisors on behalf of their clients. Together with our partners at Envestnet, we salute this year's finalists for a job well done and look forward to sharing their stories."

In addition to selecting winner(s) in each category, a single Manager of the Year will be chosen as an exemplar of investment management excellence. Investment Advisor magazine will also feature all the award winners in its July 2018 issue.

The 2018 Envestnet and Investment Advisor Asset Manager Award finalists are:

U.S. Equity Large Cap (two awards)

Boston Partners—Large Cap Value

Brown Advisory—Large Cap Growth

Dana Investment Advisors —Large Cap Core

Wakefield Asset Management —Large Cap Core

U.S. Equity Small or Mid Cap (two awards)

Baird Funds—Mid Cap Growth

Copeland Capital Management —Small Cap Dividend Growth

EARNEST Partners—Mid Cap Core

Kayne Anderson Rudnick—Small Cap Sustainable Growth

International or Global Equity (one award)

Causeway—International Value

ClearBridge Investments—International Growth

WCM Investment Management—Quality Global Growth

Fixed Income (one award)

GW&K Asset Management—Enhanced Core Bond

Nuveen Asset Management—Intermediate Term High Quality Muni Bond

Impact (one award)

Boston Common—International Equity SRI

ClearBridge Investments—Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy

Strategist (one award)

American Funds—S&P Model Portfolios

Horizon Investments—Goal Based Solutions

JA Forlines Global—Global Tactical Portfolio Solutions

RiverFront Investment Group—ETF Portfolios

