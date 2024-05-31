Finance Professor Matthew T. Billett Joins Dream Exchange as New Investor

CHICAGO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is excited to announce that Matthew T. Billett, a distinguished professor and finance expert, has joined the company as an investor. Prof. Billett has an extensive background in finance, academia, and research.

Professor Matt Billett

Matthew T. Billett is currently the Chase Chair in Banking and Finance and a Professor of Finance at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He has been teaching and conducting research since 1996, with a Ph.D. in finance from the University of Florida. His research delves into issues related to capital structure, mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and banking. Prof. Billett's work is published in numerous prestigious scholarly journals, including the Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, and Management Science. Prior to his academic career, he was a Financial Economist for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in Washington DC, and he has held faculty positions at the University of Iowa and the University of Miami.

"Capital is the fuel in the economic engine. Without access to capital, dreams remain just that, dreams. Dream Exchange will increase and broaden access to capital, making more dreams a reality. This is a fantastic mission, and one I am excited and honored to invest in," said Matthew T. Billett.

Joe Cecala, CEO of Dream Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm about welcoming Prof. Billett to the investor community by stating, "We are thrilled to have Professor Billett join us as an investor. He has extensive expertise in finance, and his role as an academic aligns with our mission. Our investors undoubtedly help drive our vision forward as we continue to innovate and create equal access to capital."

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-controlled company to operate a licensed stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

