Finance Tech Giant Ready Life Renews Sponsorship of Denny's Orange Blossom Classic for Second Consecutive Year

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its ongoing support of HBCU athletics and academics, financial technology corporation Ready Life returns as a major sponsor of the storied Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) for the second year in a row.

The OBC is a celebration of historically Black Colleges and universities culminating with a nationally televised football game between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in beautiful Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tickets for Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

A black-owned fintech platform, Ready Life enables generational wealth for those who are not adequately served by the current system. "Unfortunately, the credit score game is a rigged one— and the majority of folks aren't winning. Ready Life provides an alternative path to homeownership without the need of a credit score. People are much more than a credit score. If you can pay your rent on time, we believe you can pay your mortgage on time. Ready Life is today's game changer that allows the previously overlooked to create generational wealth through homeownership," explained Ashely Bell, Ready Life founder and CEO.

"Ready life is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Orange Blossom Classic for the 2nd year. We are committed to the mission of HBCUs and to the tremendous impact of events such as the Orange Blossom Classic. Ready Life advisors and investors include alumni from both Florida A & M as well as Jackson State, so there is no better place for Ready Life to be. We are making homeownership a reality for everyone as well as bringing down the average age of homeownership by at least a decade," continued Bell.

This year's theme, "The Reunion" is sure to live up to its name with Ready Life's financial advisors and investors, some of which who hails from both FAMU and JSU joining OBC as "One Big Community".

"We are honored and delighted to have a sponsor whose objectives align so well with ours," says Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee. "Ready Life encompasses the same goals that we have set forth with OBC. Their remarkable commitment to building an economic foundation for families is second to none."

ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC COMMITTEE 2023 OFFICIAL EVENTS

To view the full event itinerary, visit orangeblossomclassic.com/events.

The road to "The Reunion" kicks off in Jackson, Mississippi in April with events leading up to the big game.

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by the son of Florida A&M University's president J.R.E. Lee Jr., the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla., where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics.

After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities. In its second year, the OBC attracted thousands of fans, alumni, school members and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders.

Its main goal remains to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come, helping to support the knowledge and experience offered by the discipline, commitment, and dedication it takes to be a Historically Black College & University student.

To learn more about how Ready Life is disrupting the mortgage industry, visit www.readylife.com.

