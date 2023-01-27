Financial Advice for Women Podcast, "Ask Marilyn," Kicks off 2023 with Economic Outlook and Stock Market Trends

Nationally Recognized CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Marilyn Suey Interviews Drew Austin from City National Rochdale

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ask Marilyn," a monthly podcast that provides education, inspiration, and support for women entrepreneurs from award-winning CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Marilyn Suey, will start the new year by focusing on the economic outlook and market trends. Special guest, Drew Austin from City National Rochdale, will offer his insights during the live interview that will take place on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 12 PM PST.

To listen to the podcast live, go to: www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com/askmarilyn

"One of our objectives is to continually raise the bar on our ability to deliver advice and service," said Marilyn Suey, Principal and CEO of the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, based in San Ramon, CA. Ms. Suey is a financial educator, author, speaker, and wealth manager. She is a multiple-time recipient1 of the Five Star Wealth Manager Award.2

"After one of the most challenging years in recent memory, we need to help our clients power through those dark times," she said. "The investment environment remains cloudy. Multiple headwinds ranging from high inflation, and aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening to ongoing geopolitical crises, continue to impact our global economy and financial markets. With recession risks rising, 2023 is expected to bring further challenges. But, on the bright side, the new year may provide selective opportunities for investors."

The "Ask Marilyn" programming started when COVID closed our economy. "We provided up-to-date information on investments, markets and how to make the best of the various government programs," she said. "We take great care to serve and support our clients who are business owners, healthcare professionals, and entrepreneurs. The "Ask Marilyn" program touches on topics beyond investments."

The program provides financial advice specifically tailored for women. Listeners may ask questions so they can feel confident about their financial future. "Ask Marilyn" helps listeners who are:

Seeking advice on the cost of caring for children or aging parents.

Looking for convenient and engaging ways to learn about important financial topics, regardless of their level of financial knowledge or experience.

Wanting to make informed decisions and manage retirement plans, and investment strategies. Considering ways to save and invest their money to reach their financial goals.

"We have enjoyed our collaboration with Marilyn Suey and the Diamond Group Wealth Advisors", said Drew Austin, CFA. "City National Rochdale is a boutique investment advisor known for providing customized wealth solutions that are tailored to the short- and long-term goals of clients. We look forward to another year of a successful partnership with Marilyn and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors."

He joined City National Rochdale in 2014 and works closely with wealth managers like Marilyn to design and develop a customized portfolio based on the client's investment objective, time horizon, income needs, and tolerance for market volatility. Drew is responsible for the investment strategy implementation and monitoring of private client portfolios.

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors' Philosophy

The Diamond Group's philosophy is based on "Your Financial House," a simple but powerful graphic that shows clients how to think about and integrate their financial planning as they take steps toward financial independence in retirement.

"We collaborate with our clients to marry your finances with your desired lifestyle," said Ms. Suey. "Wealth is more than your money. It includes your health, your family, your friends, and the causes you care about deeply."

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design and define their ideal lifestyles starting today, for tomorrow, and for life. We follow a disciplined planning process that enables our clients to build their customized Prosperity Blueprint that guides them as they travel on their paths toward financial independence. Our clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Using our Prosperity Blue Print™ Process, we help guide our clients to take care of their families and the people and causes they care about deeply.

Marilyn Suey is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice is offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, LPL Financial, Andrew Austin, and City National Rochdale are all separate entities. CA Insurance License #0E01981.

