Financial Advisor Troy Nelson Helps Shape the Future of Wealth Management

Edward Jones' Teaming Model Helps Financial Advisors Grow Practices and Build Stronger Client Relationships

BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edward Jones continues to strengthen its position as a premier firm to grow and optimize a practice by offering financial advisors flexibility to build a practice on their own terms. Troy Nelson, financial advisor and principal in Bismarck, ND, is an example of how leadership and new practice models, including teams, are creating success for Edward Jones financial advisors. Nelson's team fosters a culture of trust and collaboration, helping drive sustainable growth and deeper client relationships.

As client needs become more complex, Edward Jones' teaming approach gives financial advisors the option to structure their practices around shared goals and complementary strengths, all while maintaining the firm's hallmark of personalized, long-term client service.

"Teaming is one way Edward Jones is continuing to evolve for the future," said David Chubak, Principal, Head of Wealth Management and Field Management at Edward Jones. "By giving our financial advisors the freedom to choose how they build and run their practices, we're helping them create highly personalized ways of working that are deeply rooted in client experience."

Since announcing new practice models in 2024, more than 4,300 Edward Jones financial advisors are in new practice models and 500+ advisors are active or enrolled in teams.

Troy Nelson Recognized in New Book

Nelson's leadership was featured in the recently released book, The Masters List, published by SHOOK® Research in partnership with Forbes, which recognized top advisors redefining excellence in wealth management.

"Being featured in The Masters List is a tremendous honor," said Nelson. "At Nelson Wealth Management, we've expanded our offerings and built a team to support clients at every life stage, whether they're juggling a young family, managing growing wealth, planning for business transitions, or mapping out a meaningful retirement. I hope my growth story underscores how a collaborative team approach can provide the guidance and life-long support clients deserve."

Nelson has been recognized nationwide by Forbes SHOOK as one of America's Top 250 Wealth Advisors for five consecutive years (2021–2025), earning an impressive #100 ranking in 2025. He has also been selected as a Forbes SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, ranked No. 1 in North Dakota during the same time frame.

SHOOK Research is known for its data-driven approach to identifying the most outstanding financial advisors in the industry. The Masters List examines the evolving landscape of wealth management and recognizes professionals leading the way.

