Financial Advisors Honored for Philanthropy at the 13th Annual Invest in Others Awards Gala

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 26, 2019, the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") held its 13th Annual Awards Gala at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, Mass.

More than 600 financial services executives and members of the industry attended the event to recognize and celebrate the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Top sponsors included Allianz, Cetera Financial Group, Fidelity Investments, LPL Financial, Merrill, and Natixis Investment Managers.

Awards were presented to advisors in five categories. Invest in Others donated $45,000 to each winner's designated charity, with the exception of the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, whose charity received a $55,000 donation. In addition, 10 finalists received donations of $15,000 to each of their charities.

By award category, the winners are:

Catalyst Award: David A. Pickler of Pickler Wealth Advisors in Collierville, Tenn. , for the American Public Education Foundation

of Pickler Wealth Advisors in , for the American Public Education Foundation Community Service Award: Michael Deutsch of United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC in Memphis, Tenn. , for Memphis Inner City Rugby

, for Memphis Inner City Rugby Global Impact Award: Mike Mayernick of Mayernick & Associates at Northwestern Mutual in Nashville, Tenn. , for Love One International

of Mayernick & Associates at Northwestern Mutual in , for Love One International Volunteer of the Year Award: Wayne F. Holly of Sage Rutty and Company, Inc. in Rochester, N.Y. , for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center

of and Company, Inc. in , for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center Lifetime Achievement Award: Eric Candelori of Merrill in Tysons Corner, Va. , for the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

"Whether it's bringing financial literacy programs to schools, using rugby to change the lives of inner-city kids, caring for malnourished children in Uganda, providing a safe place for abused children to heal, or funding scholarships for the children of Marines, tonight's honorees have made a significant difference in their communities," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director and President of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We're thrilled to support this important work."

To learn more about the honorees and their charitable work, visit investinothers.org/awards and follow #IiOAwards on social media.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation amplifies the charitable work of financial advisors by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness and funding for their favorite nonprofits. Its programs recognize, support, and connect, which helps to build critical visibility, encourage others to get involved, channel additional resources to those in need, and highlight the important work being championed by the financial services community. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

