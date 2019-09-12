Financial Buzz Media Networks Official Media Partner of Cambridge House International's XFuture Conference September 22-23, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Buzz Media Networks (www.FinancialBuzz.com), a respected source in the financial news media space located on Wall Street, today announces it has become an official media partner of Cambridge House International's XFuture Conference taking place on September 22-23, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Watch our "Buzz on the Street" Show Announcing Official Media Partnership here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2vhK91DeAA.

The Extraordinary Future Conference kicks off September 22-23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia. Attendees of the premier networking event will be armed with information about groundbreaking developments in cannabis, science, technology and culture. Investors can position themselves accordingly with key insight from more than 100 of the most impactful public and private technology companies and startups.

Key speakers at the event include ex-bodybuilder Ben Greenfield, Plastic Bank Founder and CEO David Katz, and Dennis McKenna, Ph.D., whose research has focused mainly on the study of Amazonian ethnopharmacology and plant hallucinogens.

Rated one of the 100 Most Influential people in Fitness and Health, Ben Greenfield will discuss progressive biohacking and advanced anti-aging tactics. Mr. Greenfield is the founder and owner of KION, a company that provides everything the body needs to achieve peak performance.

David Katz, recipient of the United Nations Lighthouse award for Planetary Health, will speak on his company which serves as an eco-system that provides an opportunity for the world to collect and trade plastic waste as a currency. Mr. Katz has also been named one of the world's most compassionate entrepreneurs by Salt magazine.

Dennis McKenna, Ph.D. will close out day two of the Extraordinary Future Conference by weighing in on the potential therapeutic use of psychedelic medicines. Dr. McKenna has conducted extensive ethnobotanical fieldwork in the Peruvian, Colombian, and Brazilian Amazon.

Partners of the Extraordinary Future Conference include leading U.S.-based CBD company HempFusion, healthcare technology firm WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: WELL), vegan baby formula developer Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BABY), and the CSE (Canadian Securities Exchange).

Companies looking to showcase and participate conference please register or contact Cambridge House International here: https://cambridgehouse.com/about.

For Venture Capital, Private Equity, Institutional firms, Family Home Offices and Private Investors who would like to attend this event or their next event, please click here: https://cambridgehouse.com/.

About Cambridge House International Inc.

"We believe in two simple philosophies: ideas are better when shared, and people are better when connected. For the past 25 years we have built on these ideals, producing flagship, must-attend events and providing industries with the platform for networking, education and investment discovery. We operate in several unique industries and currently produce North America's largest resource conferences and Canada's largest technology investment conference. Our goal is simply connecting companies with capital."

Follow Cambridge House International Social Media Platforms Here:

https://www.facebook.com/cambridgehouseconferences

https://twitter.com/cambridge

https://www.instagram.com/cambridgehouseintl/

https://www.youtube.com/user/cambridgehouseintl

About Financial Buzz Media Networks

Located on Wall Street in the heart of New York City's financial district, FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news wire services, dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for companies directly or third parties for corporate news and original content creation through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

For "The Latest Buzz in Financial News" every day, please visit http://www.FinancialBuzz.com.

Please Sign up Now at http://www.FinancialBuzz.com to receive alerts on trending financial news from all these companies. "The Latest Buzz in Financial News"

Subscribe Now! Watch us report from LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook - Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

Source: FinancialBuzz.com

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com

Related Links

https://www.financialbuzz.com

