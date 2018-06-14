Financial Education Benefits Center: A Cat's Boredom May Be a Source of Behavior Problems

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People typically want what is best for their cats. Thanks to science, we learn more all the time about what is better than the previous information at hand. Thanks to Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, members receive discounts for things like veterinary visits to potentially make it easier to make a trip to the vet to better learn about what new discoveries have been made to better a cat's life.

Iryna Imago/Bigstock.com

Domesticated cats are still hunters by nature. Eating out of a bowl with the typical two cups of food a day may be more than just boring a cat. It could be a cause of behavioral problems, stemming from anxiety and territory issues, especially if the feline is around other pets during feeding time. Cats can greatly benefit from having more stimulating feeding habits, such as more frequent but smaller feeding portions and having to work to find the food or retrieve it. Some companies are developing ways to provide an efficient feeding system for humans to give to cats that keeps both parties happy. "Cats sometimes get bad raps for their behavior that is really just their way of trying to communicate that something in their life needs to be changed, in the only ways they know how," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

Finding out proper information though doesn't always mean having to Google things and hope that the ideas, findings and sources are accurate. Veterinarians are allowed to work with animals in a professional setting for a reason and often have good information to pass on to clients. "Vet visits may be expensive and because of that, owners may be hesitant to take their cats or other pets in as often as they should," said Martinez. FEBC's member discounts for select vets, while not a pet insurance product, may make it easier for pet owners to get in for a visit to make sure their feline family members are as healthy as possible.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Financial Education Benefits Center Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

feeding-cat.jpg

Feeding Cat

Iryna Imago/Bigstock.com

Related Links

Financial Education Benefits Center

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-a-cats-boredom-may-be-a-source-of-behavior-problems-300666198.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center

Related Links

https://febcp.com

