Financial Finesse Brings on Amar Sharma as Vice President of Consulting to Lead Corporate Growth

Pioneering financial wellness firm expands leadership team to meet rising demand from Fortune 1000 employers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Finesse, the company that founded the financial wellness industry in 1999, announced today the appointment of Amar Sharma as Vice President of Consulting. In this role, Sharma will lead corporate sales initiatives, partnering with large-scale employers across industries to design and implement transformative financial wellness programs that improve employee lives and deliver measurable ROI.

Amar Sharma, Vice President of Consulting

Sharma's appointment follows a series of strategic hires across Financial Finesse's marketing, technology, AI, financial coaching, and consulting teams, highlighting the company's continued momentum and commitment to innovation.

"Amar's background is a perfect match for our mission," said Liz Davidson, CEO and Founder of Financial Finesse. "He brings deep insight into what large employers value most when it comes to employee wellbeing. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding our reach and delivering high-impact, customized financial coaching programs to organizations that prioritize their workforce's financial health."

With nearly two decades of experience in sales and consulting, Sharma has worked extensively with major employers and the consulting firms that support them. At Financial Finesse, he will help shape the strategic direction of the firm's unique offerings, which integrate live and AI-powered coaching to maximize engagement and outcomes.

"Financial Finesse has been leading this space since the very beginning," said Sharma. "What drew me here is that they've stayed focused on actually helping people, not just selling a product. That's rare, and I'm excited to work for a company with such a pure mission."

Since 1999, Financial Finesse has partnered with organizations across sectors to provide financial coaching, education, and tools that empower employees to make better financial decisions and improve their overall wellbeing.

About Financial Finesse

Financial Finesse is the pioneer of workplace financial coaching, widely credited with inventing the financial wellness industry. An independent, mission-driven firm, Financial Finesse has helped millions of employees reduce financial stress and achieve long-term security through employer-sponsored financial wellness programs. Its AI coach, Aimee, and team of CFP® professionals deliver unbiased guidance that empowers employees to take control of their finances—while driving measurable ROI for employers. Visit www.financialfinesse.com to learn more.

