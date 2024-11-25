Financial Finesse Continues Winning Streak with Trailblazing Achievements in FinTech

Aimee, the company's AI-powered financial coach, receives back-to-back awards for providing a personalized solution that changes financial lives.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Finesse has recently been named "Personal Finance Tech of the Year" at the 2024 US FinTech Awards, and named the "Best Financial Literacy Tool" at the 2024 Benzinga Global FinTech Awards. Once again, both awards recognize Financial Finesse's leadership in FinTech and AI, and the company's first-of-its-kind AI-powered virtual financial coach "Aimee" (Artificial Intelligence Motivating Employees Everywhere).

Financial Finesse’s first-of-its-kind AI-powered virtual financial coach “Aimee” (Artificial Intelligence Motivating Employees Everywhere) reaches 2.5 million+ employees across 20,000+ companies globally and surpassed 20 million user interactions this year — successfully reducing financial stress while increasing financial resiliency and retirement preparedness.

Within 12 months, 61% of Aimee users initially reporting high or overwhelming financial stress later report some or no financial stress. Additionally, when prompted by Aimee:

82% of users without one build a 1-month emergency fund.

74% of users with lower credit scores boost their score to at least 740.

87% of users set up auto-payment programs to pay off their debt.

66% of users sign up for auto-escalation in their retirement savings plan.

"We are excited to be recognized for our strides in FinTech by the US FinTech Awards and the Benzinga Global FinTech Awards," said Liz Davidson, Founder and CEO of Financial Finesse. "Developing innovative and effective new ways to change financial lives is critically important to us and to our clients, especially as the employees we serve increasingly rely on technology to meet their needs. Our team works tirelessly to stay ahead of the curve, and these awards are a recognition of their efforts and our results."

"These awards recognize the high priority we place on developing safe, ethical, and unbiased AI that is independently trained on our own internal library of original financial wellness content," said Edwin Jongsma, VP of AI and Integrations at Financial Finesse. "Aimee's success is not only a direct result of our proprietary AI technology but also of our diligent oversight. By keeping the human in the loop, we ensure that our users are getting 100% unbiased, up to date, and accurate financial guidance backed by our team of experienced CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ financial coaches."

The US FinTech Awards, hosted by FinTech Intel, celebrate outstanding achievements in financial technology across the United States. Winners are selected by a distinguished panel of industry experts who evaluate technological innovation, impact on the sector, and ability to address critical industry challenges.

The Benzinga Global FinTech Awards, hosted by Benzinga, the leading financial media platform for next-generation investors, celebrate excellence across the FinTech industry, honoring the companies, executives, and platforms that are shaping the future of finance.

Launched in 2021 by Financial Finesse, Aimee is the only AI-powered virtual financial coach to diagnose employees' most significant financial challenges and provide them with concrete action steps, deeply personalized and ongoing financial guidance, and instant, trustworthy, and reliable answers to any financial or benefits-related questions.

In 2024 alone, Aimee has won a FinTech Breakthrough Award in the "Best Personal Finance Platform" category, a BOLD Award in the "Boldest AI" category, an AI Award in the "Best Use of AI-driven Personalization" category, and a Merit Award for Technology in the "FinTech" category.

