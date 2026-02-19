Financial Finesse Expands Its Human-Led, AI-Enhanced Coaching Mission with New Vice President of Financial Coaching

Responding to unprecedented financial anxiety and rising demand for ongoing guidance, the firm deepens its commitment to a human–centered coaching model built on 26 years of proven impact.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As financial anxiety reaches new highs nationwide, Financial Finesse — the pioneer of workplace financial coaching — has announced the appointment of Scott Hajer as Vice President of Financial Coaching. The move reflects the company's continued commitment to expanding access to high–quality, human–centered financial guidance supported by innovative technology.

Hajer’s appointment follows a series of strategic hires across Financial Finesse’s marketing, technology, AI, financial coaching, PoweredBy Retirement and consulting teams.

Hajer brings more than 20 years of experience building and elevating coaching organizations. He has a proven track record of strengthening leadership, enhancing coaching capability, and ensuring consistent quality across large teams. At Financial Finesse, he will focus on advancing the firm's ongoing coaching model, enabling coaches to support employees continuously and across every stage of their financial lives.

"Financial Finesse is mission–driven and filled with people who care deeply about changing lives, not just delivering information," said Hajer. "I'm honored to help elevate a coaching model that sets the standard for the entire industry. Frankly, they had me at hello."

For more than two decades, Financial Finesse has delivered programs rooted in deep expertise and behavioral science. Its full–time team of CFP® professionals averages more than 10 years of experience and completes advanced training in behavioral finance, empathy–based communication, and evidence–backed coaching methods. Coaches are certified on employer benefit plans and selected for both technical skill and emotional intelligence — ensuring employees receive guidance that is both personally meaningful and grounded in real financial expertise.

Hajer's appointment comes at a time when employers are increasingly seeking financial wellness programs that provide continuous, relationship–based support for employees and their families. Organizations want more than one–time interventions — they're looking for coaching that evolves alongside employees' financial lives and remains a reliable resource through every major milestone.

"We're seeing a clear shift toward ongoing, deeply personal financial guidance," said Liz Davidson, Founder and CEO of Financial Finesse. "Scott will help us expand our ability to deliver that level of support at scale in this next chapter."

About Financial Finesse

Financial Finesse is the pioneer of workplace financial coaching, widely credited with inventing the financial wellness industry. An independent, mission-driven firm, Financial Finesse has helped millions of employees reduce financial stress and achieve long-term security through employer-sponsored financial wellness programs. Its AI coach, Aimee, and team of CFP® professionals deliver unbiased guidance that empowers employees to take control of their finances—while driving measurable ROI for employers. Visit www.financialfinesse.com to learn more.

