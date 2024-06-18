Financial Finesse Named to Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Financial Finesse named among best workplaces for the second year in a row, highlighting company's commitment to its employees.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Finesse has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row, demonstrating the company's commitment to workplace excellence. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

This recognition demonstrates Financial Finesse's dedication to providing best-in-class benefits and a best-in-class work environment. When founding the company in 1999, Liz Davidson, CEO, was determined to transform the culture around financial wellness, making it accessible to all. After noticing the widening financial literacy gap, Liz set out to create a service that helps all employees reduce financial stress, progress toward financial security, and take full advantage of the valuable benefits offered to them by their employers. Over 25 years, the company's continued innovation and growth have created a tremendous ripple effect in the financial services, retirement, HR, and benefits industries, cementing financial wellness as a must-have employee benefit, with tens of thousands of firms now providing innovative solutions to millions of employees from all walks of life to help them make better financial decisions.

"Our mission drives our culture at Financial Finesse," says Liz Davidson, founder and CEO of Financial Finesse. "We truly understand the importance of empowering our employees and aligning our company culture with the broader values of the organization. Through every decision we make as a company, we ensure our employees are afforded the same best-in-class treatment as those we help through our business."

With highly personalized and ongoing one-on-one coaching from CFP® professionals, award-winning AI-powered virtual coaching, and more, all offered to employees at no cost as an employer-sponsored benefit, Financial Finesse empowers employees at all levels to harness the life-changing power of financial wellness. Through partnerships with passionate employers and financial institutions, the company positively impacts millions of employees every year, including its own – all supporting its mission to transform financial lives at scale.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization's benefits were also audited to determine its overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best – and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Financial Finesse

Financial Finesse is the country's leading independent provider of unbiased workplace financial wellness coaching programs. Since 1999, the firm has helped tens of thousands of organizations improve their bottom lines and become more competitive by empowering their employees to achieve financial security. The company's award-winning financial wellness programs are made available to employees at no cost as an employer-sponsored benefit. With highly personalized and ongoing one-on-one coaching from CFP® professionals, AI-powered virtual coaching, live workshops, webcasts, educational tools, and content, Financial Finesse has worked with millions of employees to build better financial lives for themselves and their families. For more information, visit www.financialfinesse.com

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

