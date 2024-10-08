Financial Finesse Wins Back-to-Back Awards for Driving Global Innovation in FinTech

The company's AI-powered virtual coach consistently changes lives at scale and blazes a trail for the industry.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Finesse has recently been announced as a winner in the 2024 AI Awards program in the "Best Use of AI-driven Personalization" category, and was named a bronze winner by the 2024 Merit Awards for Technology in the FinTech category. Both awards recognized Financial Finesse's first-of-its-kind AI-powered virtual financial coach "Aimee" (Artificial Intelligence Motivating Employees Everywhere) as a global leader in AI innovation.

These awards are a testament to Financial Finesse's 25-year commitment to transforming financial lives at scale and to its investments in proprietary AI technology. Aimee reaches 2.5 million+ employees across 20,000+ companies globally and surpassed 8.3 million interactions in 2023 — successfully reducing financial stress while increasing financial resiliency and retirement preparedness.

"We are honored and delighted to be recognized by both the AI Awards and Merit Awards for our innovations in AI in FinTech," said Liz Davidson, Founder and CEO of Financial Finesse. "Innovation is in our DNA. We are the first company to provide financial coaching as an employee benefit at scale and are responsible for many major innovations that have shaped our industry. These awards are a testament to that and to our exceptional team, whose hard work and commitment drive our industry forward and help change more financial lives every year."

The AI Awards are a new awards program launched earlier this year by the established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards. The awards program recognizes and rewards excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies, and machine learning.

"Financial Finesse offers a truly useful product for employees, delivering excellent personalization with bespoke advice tailored to each individual. Their approach to AI-powered financial coaching is transformative, helping employees reduce financial stress, build resilience, and make real progress toward their goals," said AI Awards Judge, Dave Newton. "The A.I. Awards Judging Panel thought this was a standout example of how AI can revolutionize financial wellness in the workplace while driving ROI for employers."

Created in 2022, the Merit Awards are designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve. The awards program acknowledges companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market worldwide. The annual Merit Awards is judged by industry executives, members of the media, and consultants.

Launched in 2021 by Financial Finesse, Aimee is the only AI-powered virtual financial coach designed to diagnose employees' most significant financial challenges and provide them with concrete action steps, deliver deeply personalized financial guidance, and provide instant answers to any financial or benefits-related questions that users can trust implicitly.

In a short time, Aimee has left a big impression on the financial services industry. In 2024 alone, Aimee has won a FinTech Breakthrough Award in the "Best Personal Finance Platform" category, a BOLD Award in the "Boldest AI" category, and has been named a finalist in the US FinTech Awards in the "Personal Finance Tech of the Year" category.

Financial Finesse is the leading independent provider of unbiased workplace financial wellness coaching programs. Since 1999, the firm has helped tens of thousands of organizations improve their bottom lines and become more competitive by empowering their employees to achieve financial security. The company's award-winning financial wellness programs are made available to employees at no cost as an employer-sponsored benefit. With highly personalized and ongoing one-on-one coaching from CFP® professionals, AI-powered virtual coaching, live workshops, webcasts, educational tools, and content, Financial Finesse has worked with millions of employees to build better financial lives for themselves and their families. www.financialfinesse.com

Contact: Maggie Weinberg; [email protected]

