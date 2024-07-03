Financial Guides to Retirement Featured in LibraryBub Selection for July

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance journalist Rob Carrick writes, "Most of today's relevant personal finance authors write about retirement. The money side of retirement is a topic that becomes unwieldy when you research it online. A good book walks you through the key points in a logical way that helps you build a greater understanding." In his book Retirement Runway, Joseph Clark, a certified financial planner, presents a foundation of personal finance; a celebration of family; and a map for navigating the legacy people want to create. In Wealth Simplified, Robert Roby reveals the secrets of everyday people who retire richer, happier and earlier. A Readers' Favorite review describes it as "a well-structured, relatable and succinct book".

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Author Tricia Goyer explains, "My parents moved about two miles away from the local library and I would ride my bike there every day during summer. The librarians became my mentors and the books became my friends. I signed up for the reading program and made it my goal to read as many books as possible!" She adds, "The most amazing part of my love of the library is that I didn't grow up in a reading family. The library opened up the world of books to me. I don't even remember owning any books as a child or being read to." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Scar Songs: Stories by W. Royce Adams ISBN: 979-8986488523

NONFICTION

Business

Adapt: your first step towards success that lasts by Raghavan Venugopal ISBN: 978-1637352199

Don't Buy the Watch by Andrew Dupy ASIN: B09X6SLXFJ

Habits of Success: what top entrepreneurs routinely do in business and in life by Christina Alva, Muhammad Arif Anis et al. ISBN: 978-1637350379

Navigating B2B: master your industry, your business, and yourself by Steve Ferreira ISBN: 978-1637352472

Pivotal Leadership: a masterclass in innovation and persuasion by Alinka Rutkowska, Bill Akins, Buster Arnwine et al. ISBN: 978-1637353004

6-Figure Blueprints and Beyond: how 35 entrepreneurs made it and how you can too by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1637351130

Supreme Leadership: gain 850 years of wisdom from successful business leaders by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386215

Write and Grow Rich: secrets of successful authors and publishers by Alexa Bigwarfe, Amy Collins et al. ISBN: 978-1943386260

Religion & Spirituality

Love Is the Foundation by A'sha Love ISBN: 978-1637351970

Unraveled: a modern look at the yoga sutras by Erin Evans ISBN: 978-1637351895

Science & Math

Life, the Universe, and Curing Everything by Hans Keirstead ISBN: 978-1637350096

Self-Help

Hi-Five To Winning: why winners win by Jermel D. Carr ISBN: 978-1637352465

Retirement Runway: a story about family and legacy by Joseph A. Clark ISBN: 978-1637352700

Stepping beyond Intention by Daniel Mangena ISBN: 978-1999957117

Wealth Simplified: the secrets of everyday people who retire richer, happier and earlier by Robert F. Roby ISBN: 978-1637351567

Children's

Tax and His Friends: the first lessons on tax education for your children by Maria Claudia Hoepers ASIN: B0D77N114X

Tom Lewis, author of the business manual Solid Ground, recommends LibraryBub to self-publishing authors to yield results and to save time. He explains, "I had planned on spending weeks researching and mailing a press kit to market my books to libraries across the nation, but was so pleased to find LibraryBub, who promoted my book to libraries for me! Within the first week, LibraryBub ensured the visibility of my book to some 2,400 librarians. They also got my book listed on a press release that was featured on CBS."

