Financial Pioneer Vern Hayden Tackles Wall Street's Ultimate Question:

"How Do I Know You Won't Steal My Money?"

WILTON, Conn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished financial planner and industry trailblazer Vern C. Hayden, CFP®, has announced the release of his timely new book, "How Do I Know You Won't Steal My Money?"

Written in response to a blunt question posed by a prospective client, the book serves as a straight-forward, no-nonsense shield for everyday investors who find themselves navigating the complex – and often predatory – world of personal finance.

“How Do I Know You Won’t Steal My Money” by Vern C. Hayden, CFP®

"I'm not trying to help people get rich," Hayden said. "I'm trying to help them not be poor."

That might seem foreign in a landscape flooded with product pitches and promises of quick money, but Hayden strips away the noise and translates five of the most heavily-marketed investment vehicles: annuities, REITs, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and life insurance, and provides plain, accessible language to empower readers to establish guardrails around their hard-earned assets.

Hayden leverages shocking real-world stories – including his own early interactions with cult leader Jim Jones, whose financial manipulation devastated hundreds of lives.

Instead, "How Do I Know You Won't Steal My Money?" provides clear benchmarks for retirement, a guide for those looking to avoid costly financial mistakes, and demonstrates how to find trustworthy professional accountants, attorneys and planners.

"The first step toward protecting your money," Hayden said, "is demanding radical honesty from the people managing it."

"How Do I Know You Won't Steal My Money"

By Vern C. Hayden, CFP®

ISBN: 9781663276773

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Vern Hayden is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a founding pioneer of client-first financial planning. A veteran market commentator and author, he currently serves as a Financial Planner with Moneco Advisors. He lives with his wife, Oksana, and is dedicated to helping families build and protect the resources they need for a quality life. To find Hayden's book, please visit: https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853132-how-do-i-know-you-wont-steal-my-money.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

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SOURCE iUniverse