Financial Planning Association Elects New Directors to Its 2023 Board of Directors

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) announced today that the FPA Board of Directors has elected Carl M. Christie, CFP®, CFS; Russell O. Clifford, CFP®, CDFA; and Robert van Beek, CFP, to the 2023 FPA Board of Directors.

Based on the recommendation of the OneFPA Nominating Committee, a committee comprised of equal representation from FPA chapter leaders and Board designees, Christie, Clifford, and van Beek will assume their roles on the Board effective Jan. 1, 2023. As new members of the Board, Christie and Clifford will each serve three-year terms. As a returning Board member, van Beek will serve a one-year term. All three will apply their diverse backgrounds and experience to help guide FPA's business mission while working to advance the recognition of the financial planning profession.

"The FPA Board of Directors benefits from having leaders of diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and skillsets. Carl, Russell, and Robert come to the Board with knowledge and insights that will be immensely valuable as the Association pushes forward with several key initiatives, including the legal recognition of financial planners through title protection," says 2022 FPA President Dennis J. Moore, MBA, CFP®. "I look forward to working with them in the years ahead to strengthen our Association and position FPA for a prosperous future."

Carl M. Christie , MBA, CFP®, CFS: A CFP® professional with Ameriprise Financial in East Hartford, Conn. , Christie is also an instructor in the CFP® program at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). He is the past president and past board member of the former FPA of Connecticut Valley chapter (now FPA of Connecticut ) and has served on the FPA Annual Spring Conference and programs committee.

A CFP® professional with Ameriprise Financial in , Christie is also an instructor in the CFP® program at (FAU). He is the past president and past board member of the former FPA of Connecticut Valley chapter (now FPA of ) and has served on the FPA Annual Spring Conference and programs committee. Russell O. Clifford , CFP®, CDFA: As president and wealth planner with Clifford Financial Planning, Inc., in Santa Rosa, Calif. , Clifford has spent over 33 years offering comprehensive financial planning and focusing on clientele who have lost a spouse or been divorced. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for California Jump$tart, a non-profit organization focused on legislation directed at getting financial education in schools and creating resources for public educators. Clifford has served in numerous FPA volunteer roles, including the FPA Public Policy Council and with FPA of California .

As president and wealth planner with Clifford Financial Planning, Inc., in , Clifford has spent over 33 years offering comprehensive financial planning and focusing on clientele who have lost a spouse or been divorced. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for California Jump$tart, a non-profit organization focused on legislation directed at getting financial education in schools and creating resources for public educators. Clifford has served in numerous FPA volunteer roles, including the FPA Public Policy Council and with FPA of . Robert van Beek , CFP: Founder and director of About Life and Finance in the Netherlands , van Beek has been an advocate for FPA and the profession on a global scale. He has served as host of the International/Cross-border Planning Knowledge Circle, liaison to global entities, and member of FPA conference committees. A published author, van Beek is also active in the academic community. He is currently completing his third year on the Board and was selected to serve a fourth year at the recommendation of the Nominating Committee.

"Carl, Russell, and Robert are committed to the Association and what we are trying to achieve for our Members and the profession. I am certain each of them will play a critical role in the evolution of FPA in the year ahead," added Moore.

The FPA Board of Directors sets the vision and strategic direction for the Association. The 2023 Board will comprise 12 members, including the newly elected members, and FPA CEO Patrick D. Mahoney.

