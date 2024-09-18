Daniel Galli, CFP®, Elected 2025 President-elect of the Financial Planning Association

A newly elected FPA Treasurer and directors were chosen to serve on the 2025 FPA Board of Directors.

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the leading membership organization and trade association for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals, announced today that the Board of Directors elected Daniel J. Galli, CFP®, as the 2025 FPA President-elect for a one-year term. Galli's term will begin Jan. 1, 2025, succeeding incoming 2025 FPA President Paul Brahim, CFP®, CEPA®.

A passionate volunteer in the financial planning profession, Galli is the founder of Daniel J. Galli & Associates in Norwell, Mass., and is completing a three-year term on the FPA Board of Directors.

"Dan Galli has honorably served our profession for many years and in several capacities – nationally and through his home chapter FPA of New England," says 2024 FPA President Claudia Kane, CFP®. "Dan's leadership has been felt at all levels of the Association, and his passion for financial planning is palpable. He will play an integral role in advancing the Association's many objectives, and I look forward to working closely with him. I know he will be a wonderful steward of the profession in the coming years."

A former public school teacher who began his career in financial services over 30 years ago, Galli's financial planning practice focuses on retirement planning for professionals, small business owners, teachers, and others. He has used his teaching background to support the next generation as an adjunct faculty member and guest lecturer at two of Boston's leading academic institutions.

Galli has served as a director on the FPA Board of Directors for the past three years and as the 2024 FPA Treasurer. A long-time member of the Financial Planning Association of New England, Galli served on several committees, the chapter's Board of Directors, and as president for two years. The chapter named him the Financial Planner of the Year in 2017.

Galli holds a Bachelor of Science from Boston University and a Master of Education from Bridgewater State College. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), and a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU).

"I am honored and humbled to have been chosen to help lead FPA into the future," said Daniel Galli, CFP®. "Through our members and chapters, we represent the financial planning profession to the public and help define the unique features and benefits of financial planning to the public."

Russell Clifford, CFP®, who has served on the Board for the past two years, was selected to serve as the 2025 FPA Treasurer. Next year, Clifford will complete his third year of Board service and will also serve as the volunteer leader of the FPA Finance Committee.

FPA is pleased to announce the election of four new members and one returning member to its Board of Directors. The new board members, elected based on the recommendation of the OneFPA Nominating Committee, will serve a three-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2025. These individuals, with diverse backgrounds and experience, will contribute to guiding FPA's business mission and promoting the recognition of the financial planning profession. The newly elected board members are:





Crystal Alford-Cooper, CFP®, CDFA™, CRC®— Vice President of Planning at Law & Associates in Glen Echo, Md., Alford-Cooper has held many volunteer leadership positions, including past chair of FPA of Maryland, past president of the Association of African American Financial Advisors, and director of the Howard County Police Foundation. Alford-Cooper is concluding her original three-year term on the FPA Board of Directors in December but was elected to serve a fourth year in 2025.





Mychal Eagleson, CFP®, AIF®, ChSNC® — President and financial planner at Teach Plan Retire in Indianapolis, Ind., Eagleson has been an active member of the FPA of Greater Indiana, where he currently serves as chair of the Board of Directors. He is also a OneFPA Advisory Council Executive Committee member, is an instructor for Dalton Education's CFP® education program, and was named one of "Indy's Most Pivotal Leaders" in 2022.





Jack Heintzelman, CFP®, CPWA®— Financial planner with Boston Wealth Strategies in Needham, Mass., Heintzelman has been an active member of the FPA of New England and a passionate leader in the FPA NexGen community, where he currently serves as the national Local Leader Coordinator. Desiring to give back and support his community, Heintzelman volunteers as a pro bono financial planner and is a member of the Good Sports Emerging Leaders Council, which promotes equitable access to youth sports in high-need communities.





Juan HernandezAriano, CFP®, CSLP® — Principal of WealthCreate Financial in Houston, TX, HernandezAriano has been an active member of the FPA of Houston, where he currently serves as chair of the Board of Directors. He has supported the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to help foster children in the Greater Houston Area, was part of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and has been involved in community and research programs in South America.





Jason Kley, CFP®, AIF®, MBA — Senior Integrated Wealth Advisor and Director of Operational Excellence at Carlson Capital Management in Bloomington, Minn., Kley has been an active member of the FPA of Minnesota, where he served as president in 2018. He has a passion for building the financial literacy skills of youth and was a key advocate for the Minnesota legislation that requires high school students to take a personal finance course. Kley also serves on the Minnesota Council on Economic Education board, is actively engaged with the Jump$tart Coalition, and co-founded the Financial Literacy Coalition of Minnesota.

"Crystal, Mychal, Jack, Juan, and Jason are dedicated volunteer leaders who have each had a tremendous impact on FPA and within their communities. I look forward to seeing their impact on our Association in the years ahead as we work to solidify our position as the partner in planning for our Members," added Kane.

The FPA Board of Directors sets the Association's vision and strategic direction. The 2025 Board will comprise 12 members, including the newly elected members and Patrick D. Mahoney, the FPA's chief executive officer.

