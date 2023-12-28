Financial Relief for Small Businesses in 2024: The Impact of House Bill 1004

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House Bill 1004 is a legislative milestone that promises to positively reshape the landscape for small businesses and catalyze unprecedented growth. This new bill is a recent legislative update introducing a new tax credit opportunity for qualified taxpayers who provide their employees with health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), like ICHRAs.

This legislative initiative substantially impacts the small business landscape, and Remodel Health wants to ensure small business owners are well informed. Some of the key benefits that the HB 1004 offers small business owners include the following:

Tax Relief - HB 1004 brings forth comprehensive tax relief measures tailored to alleviate small businesses' burden. Imagine the positive impact on your bottom line as you navigate a more tax-friendly environment, allowing you to reinvest those savings into your business.





- HB 1004 brings forth comprehensive tax relief measures tailored to alleviate small businesses' burden. Imagine the positive impact on your bottom line as you navigate a more tax-friendly environment, allowing you to reinvest those savings into your business. Streamlined Regulations - We understand small businesses' challenges in navigating complex regulatory frameworks. HB 1004 simplifies and streamlines regulations, making it easier for small business owners to focus on what they do best—running and growing their businesses.





- We understand small businesses' challenges in navigating complex regulatory frameworks. HB 1004 simplifies and streamlines regulations, making it easier for small business owners to focus on what they do best—running and growing their businesses. Access to Capital - Small businesses often need help securing the capital for expansion. With HB 1004 in place, access to capital is set to become more accessible, empowering small business owners to take their businesses to new heights confidently.





- Small businesses often need help securing the capital for expansion. With HB 1004 in place, access to capital is set to become more accessible, empowering small business owners to take their businesses to new heights confidently. Incentives for Innovation - Innovation is the lifeblood of any successful business. HB 1004 includes incentives for small businesses to invest in research and development, fostering a culture of innovation that can set them apart from the competition.

How Remodel Health Can Help

The team at Remodel Health is committed to keeping small business owners informed and supported throughout this transition. We can provide tailored resources, webinars, and expert advice to ensure you make the most of the opportunities presented by HB 1004. Together, we can navigate these changes and turn them into catalysts for the success of your small business.

For further information, please contact John Staub at [email protected] .

SOURCE Remodel Health