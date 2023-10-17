Financial Resources Group Sponsors Financial Literacy Classroom Program Designed to Spark the Interest of High School Girls into Careers of Finance

Nationally Acclaimed Founder & CEO of Rock the Street, Wall Street Coming to Fort Mill, SC for Field Trip October 25

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services is pleased to announce the opportunity to sponsor "Rock the Street, Wall Street" (RTSWS) at Fort Mill High School.

Designed to spark the interest of high school girls into financial literacy and careers in finance, RTSWS was founded 11 years ago and now has programs in 33 cities in the US and recently expanded to offer a program in Canada. Fort Mill High School is the first cohort in South Carolina.

Financial Resources Group started the series of 5 classroom sessions at Fort Mill High School in late September and the final classroom session will be held November 1.

As part of the educational experience, the 17 Fort Mill High School students will be going on a field trip at the corporate office of LPL Financial in Fort Mill, South Carolina on Wednesday, October 25, from 9:00 am – 12:30 pm EST.

Students will have the opportunity to tour the brokerage firm and learn from leaders in the finance industry through a panel interview of finance executives and professionals. Nationally acclaimed RTSWS Founder & CEO Maura Cunningham will be among the panelists and joining students for the tour.

"Rock the Street, Wall Street has been of interest to Fort Mill High School for several years, so we're pleased and proud to partner with both the school and organization to offer this fantastic classroom curriculum," said Financial Resources Group's Cindy Nagel, Director of Business Development. "These high school girls have opted to stay after school to take part in these sessions because they want to be there – and are curious about the world of finance. My team of fellow volunteering women associates and I have been honored to create an environment where the girls are comfortable asking questions and gaining a better understanding of finance careers by showcasing real-world female role models in money management."

Cindy, as well as Sims Reeves, Business Education Teacher and school champion who teaches personal finance and business law, were instrumental in advocating for Rock the Street, Wall Street after learning about the organization through its website at, www.rockthestreetwallstreet.com. View video of Cindy Nagel interviewing Sims Reeves as well as participating students, here.

RTSWS was founded with the intention of improving these statistics:

Millennial women are more than 3x as likely as male peers to not have completely understood financing options when applying to college.

Today, women own 2/3 of the total outstanding federal student load debt currently standing at $1.71 TRILLION .

. Women represent only 6% of the leaders in the financial services professions.

8 out of 10 women have said they have refrained from having financial conversations.

For interview requests concerning RTSWS and the upcoming field trip tour October 25, see information below.

About Financial Resources Group

Financial Resources Group is based in Fort Mill, SC and provides customized services to financial advisors to help them grow their programs and practices that include, but are not limited to business development, onboarding, marketing support, and technology. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer.

About Rock the Street, Wall Street

Founded in 2012 by Maura Cunningham, Rock the Street, Wall Street is a financial and investment literacy program designed to bring both gender and racial equity to the financial markets and spark the interest of a diverse population of high school girls into careers of finance.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL Financial enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity.

