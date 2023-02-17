Financial service application market size to grow by USD 54.72 billion by 2027; Driven by increasing government initiatives to digitalize the financial sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global financial service application market size is estimated to grow by USD 54.72 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 92.38 billion. North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Financial Service Application Market 2023-2027

Financial service application market - Five Forces

The global financial service application market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Financial service application market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Financial service application market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The demand for financial service applications will be significant among large enterprises during the forecast period. The growth of the large enterprise segment is driven by the high adoption of technologically advanced services such as payment gateways and mobile wallets, the increase in the adoption of financial service applications, and the advent of modern vending machines equipped with contactless and card-based payments.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global financial service application market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global financial service application market.

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid growth in digital connectivity, the penetration of prominent vendors, the rise in numerous online trading and finance platforms, technological innovations, and changes in the business and finance environment are driving the growth of the regional market.

Financial service application market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by increasing government initiatives to digitalize the financial sector.

Governments across the world are introducing various initiatives to digitize the financial sector.

For instance, in July 2020 , the National Bank of Canada corporate venture capital arm, NAventures, announced that it had invested USD 11 million in Flinks, a data company that enables businesses to connect their users with financial services.

, the National Bank of corporate venture capital arm, NAventures, announced that it had invested in Flinks, a data company that enables businesses to connect their users with financial services. The initiative was to support the company's expansion in data connectivity and digitization in the financial services sector.

Similarly, many nations across the world are making significant investments in digitalization to improve work efficiency and flexibility of their financial institutions.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in customer awareness about finance and digitization is a key trend in the market.

Consumers across the world are becoming more aware of finance and are embracing digital technologies.

The tech-savvy millennials are opting for various IoT platforms to execute day-to-day transactions.

For instance, Millennials are increasing their dependency on digitized technology for their financial requirements such as payments, investments, remittances, crowdfunding, consumer banking, and lending through FinTech platforms.

This is increasing the demand for financial service applications, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Privacy and security concerns are major challenges hindering market growth.

Payment solution providers use the personal data of customers to provide customized advertising messages and target key audiences.

The indiscriminate use of such data can increase the risk to customer privacy.

Most data collected by smartphones is processed and stored by vendors and it remains open to abuse.

Such risks are discouraging consumers to make online transactions, thereby challenging the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this financial service application market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the financial service application market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the financial service application market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the financial service application market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of financial service application market vendors

Financial Service Application Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Encora Digital LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., HDB Financial Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., Perfect Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Temenos Headquarters SA, SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

