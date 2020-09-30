Financial Services Industry Thought Leader, Suzanne Siracuse, Launches The Big Reveal Podcast Series--In Partnership With Envestnet

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) today announced it has partnered with wealth management industry thought leader Suzanne Siracuse to launch The Big Reveal Podcast Series.

The Big Reveal Podcast Series, hosted by Suzanne Siracuse In Partnership with Envestnet https://www.envestnet.com/TheBigReveal The Big Reveal Podcast Series: Introduction with Suzanne Siracuse https://vimeo.com/460735516

In this new limited series, Ms. Siracuse, the former CEO and Publisher of InvestmentNews, plans to bring personal interviews with big-name industry innovators, influencers, and leaders to life, with a twist. That twist references the title of the series, which centers around asking guests to "reveal" something about themselves for the first time publicly. The podcast's lively discussions will not only focus on the subjects' personal and professional journeys, but also incorporate their perspectives on news items, hot topics, and industry trends.

"Financial advisors are increasingly turning to podcasts for news, information, and valuable thought leadership. There are a wide variety of relevant industry focused podcasts out there now, but our goal is to make this series unique by emphasizing the more human side of the discussion," said Suzanne Siracuse, CEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services, and Creator and Host of The Big Reveal Podcast Series. "I want to dive deeper with my guests and find out what moments, decisions, and mindsets shaped who they are today. We will also bring out their vision and hope for where the industry is headed."

The series will kick-off September 30, 2020, as Ms. Siracuse sits down, virtually, with Envestnet Co-Founder and CEO Bill Crager to hear his insights on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic's overall impact on the industry and its resulting innovation to his take on the recent M&A activity and his journey to becoming the CEO. Listeners will also find out what Mr. Crager would be doing if he did not co create Envestnet and hear his Big Reveal.

To subscribe and listen to the podcast series, please visit https://www.Envestnet.com/TheBigReveal.

Other notable upcoming guests include:

, CEO of The American College of Financial Services Michael Kitces , Head of Planning Strategy at Buckingham Wealth Partners, Publisher of the Nerd's Eye View at Kitces.com

"Since Envestnet's founding 20 years ago, helping advisors engage with clients and grow their practices has been a core principle of our business. By partnering with Suzanne on this project, we aim to give listeners a unique perspective on key topics affecting our industry, and spark conversations around where the industry is at and how we move forward," said Kimberly Beck, Envestnet Head of Wealth Marketing. "These insights complement the tools and solutions we provide advisors to help make financial wellness a reality for their clients."

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 103,000 advisors across more than 4,900 companies including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

About Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services, LLC

Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services, LLC specializes in helping firms with innovative business strategies, distinctive marketing programs, and impactful advocacy initiatives focused on the wealth management industry. With over 20 years of experience within the industry, the former CEO and Publisher of InvestmentNews, uses her experience and expertise to help firms better understand and communicate with financial advisors and the firms that support them.

For more information on Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services, LLC, please visit www.suzannesiracuse.com and follow her on Twitter (@suzsiracuse) and https://www.linkedin.com/in/suzanne-siracuse-722b777/

